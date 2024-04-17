EA FC 24 is down for long period of maintenance today – when is it back?

EA Sports will be turning it on and off again this morning and hoping EA FC 24 springs back to life as planned (although we have just heard downtime has been extended further, read on) with an extended period of maintenance designed to prepare the game ahead of the upcoming TOTS season finale promo.

The official EA FC 24 account on X posted earlier: “We have a maintenance coming up on April 17, 06:00 to 10:00 UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.

Match creation will be disabled 30 min before the maintenance.

Titles impacted: EA SPORTS FC 24, FIFA 23/22 on all platforms.”

UPDATE: The EAFC account has now posted the maintenance has been extended until 12:00 UTC

This maintenance has been extended until 12:00 UTC. Titles impacted: EA SPORTS FC 24, FIFA 23/22 on all platforms. — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) April 17, 2024

This means you will still be able to play the single-player version of the game but for anything requiring matchmaking you are sadly out of luck, for the next few hours at least.

We have a maintenance coming up on April 17, 06:00 to 10:00 UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services. Match creation will be disabled 30 min before the maintenance. Titles impacted: EA SPORTS FC 24, FIFA 23/22 on all platforms. — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) April 17, 2024

While the maintenance corresponds with the US time zones being in the middle of the night, for Europe and Asia, two of the biggest player bases for the game, it means a period of time without access and players will be hoping it doesn’t “do a Fortnite” and not reappear because of updating problems.

When is EA FC 24 down for maintenance?

The planned four-hour break in service is scheduled to finish at 10:00 UTC, which equates to 11 am in the UK and midday in Europe.

There is no information on what the maintenance break is for and if we will see any changes at our end once it is complete.

So if you were looking to enjoy a bit of Ultimate Team this morning, you will find you are out of luck, at least for the next few hours, when hopefully everything will spring back into action like it has never been away. Fingers crossed.