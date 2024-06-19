Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dreamcars (DCARS) Crypto Presale: Your Chance to Earn from Luxury Cars

Dreamcars (DCARS) Crypto Presale: Your Chance to Earn from Luxury Cars

Luxury Car Crypto Dreamcars

Are you an auto enthusiast? If yes, you probably have always dreamt of owning a luxury car.

Even though luxury cars are very expensive, Dreamcars (DCARS) is now here to change luxury car ownership through blockchain technology. Here’s why Dreamcars could be the next big thing in your investment portfolio.

Dreamcars: Luxury Car Ownership for Everyone

Dreamcars is a platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade luxury cars through car-backed NFTs. This means you can own a fraction of high-end cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Porsche.

The goal is to make owning luxury cars accessible to a big audience. This also allows you to earn daily rewards from car rentals.

The Dreamcars presale is already showing promising results; it raised over $285,000 so far.

The current price of DCARS is $0.0105, which is a 285% increase from its listing price of $0.03. And since Dreamcars is advertising on major crypto media outlets right now, the presale success could be even better in the upcoming weeks.

Discover Your Dream Car with Dreamcars! 🚗

Explore our marketplace and invest in the finest luxury cars.

Own a fraction and enjoy high returns.

🔗 Join the presale: https://t.co/Zm0wlG3zZk#Dreamcars #crytpocurrency #CarOwnershipRevolutized #FutureisDreamcars pic.twitter.com/4eSVPSTp97

— Dreamcars (@dreamcars_bsc) June 16, 2024

Why Dreamcars Stands Out

One of the key features of Dreamcars is the concept of fractional ownership. Instead of buying an entire car, you can purchase a fraction of it through an NFT.

This allows wealthy people but also commoners to invest in luxury cars. Each car-backed NFT is also fully insured and available in rental car showrooms.

Every Dreamcars NFT is linked to the car’s purchase contract, ensuring digital authenticity. Dreamcars uses blockchain to verify each asset’s authenticity, including the vehicle’s serial number and other details in the NFT metadata.

Dreamcars has focused on the community aspect by offering exclusive perks for members who invest $1000 or more. These benefits include additional DCARS tokens, access to luxury car rental credits, and VIP packages.

How to Buy DCARS?

Investing in Dreamcars is quite easy. Here are the steps to get started:

  1. Connect Your Wallet: Use Metamask or Trust Wallet to connect your wallet to the Dreamcars platform.
  2. Confirm the Transaction: Purchase DCARS tokens using ETH, USDT, or BNB.
  3. Claim Your Tokens: After the presale ends, claim your tokens directly from the platform.

Other features

Dreamcars allows you to monitor historical performance and price data, set price alerts, and earn monthly income from car rentals.

Dreamcars also features a staking platform where users can earn additional rewards. By staking your DCARS tokens, you can earn daily rewards.

Dreamcars also has a lending protocol that allows users to secure loans using their car-backed NFTs as collateral.

Blockchain Powered Luxury Car

Roadmap

The first phase of the Dreamcars roadmap focused on creating the concept, developing a business plan, and launching the website and social communities.

In the second phase, Dreamcars developed its marketplace platform and web app and prepared for the launch. The project also plans to be listed on CoinMarketCap and PancakeSwap.

The third phase involves launching a centralized exchange (CEX), beta launching the NFT marketplace, and developing a liquidity protocol.

The final phase includes opening car showrooms, conducting NFT car drops, and officially launching the Dreamcars marketplace.

Dreamcars has been audited by Solidproof and has an anti-bot mechanism in place.

The platform is offering a different kind of luxury car ownership using blockchain. If you are an auto enthusiast, Dreamcars is one project that could be on your watchlist.

Follow them on social media:

Twitter | Website | Instagram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
James Spillane
Crypto Writer

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets. Hailing from the UK, James is a BSc Physics graduate from Imperial College London and former Cadet Force Adult Volunteer with Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force. When not writing and editing, James enjoys working out and travelling, currently working remotely in South East Asia. James' latest coverage focuses on the growing meme coin market, tracking assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer contenders to their market share.

Related News

Luxury Car Crypto Dreamcars
Dreamcars (DCARS) Crypto Presale: Your Chance to Earn from Luxury Cars
James Spillane
dummy-image.jpg
Blockchain in 2024: BlockDAG 53rd Dev Release, Solana Price Surge and Aptos Market Resilience
Michael Graw
Fight Night Crypto
Meme Coin Prices Plunge, But Here’s One That Might Outperform Them All
James Spillane
KAI Cat Says Not Even Close
Did Altcoin Hunters Miss Meme Coin Season? KAI Cat Says Not Even Close.
James Spillane
Unleash the Wild West with Shiba Shootout
As WIF and FLOKI Lose Momentum, Meme Coin Trend Shifts to Shiba Shootout
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A man carrying a small axe in Pax Dei
Gaming

Pax Dei: How to get Flint - where to look to give you the best chance of finding it
Paul McNally41 mins

Pax Dei is out in Early Access finally and while many people have been looking forward to it, finding some of the more basic resources is proving more troublesome than...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.