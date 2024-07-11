Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake – everything we know, release date, storyline and more

More information has been revealed about the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3, including the release date, platforms, and some story details.

First announced three years ago, Square Enix has taken its time to get all its ducks in a row before tipping its hand over the much anticipated RPG at the Nintendo Direct in June.

Now is has revealed some more details (hat tip to Gematsu for translating) about the much-anticipated remake of the classic JRPG, including some gameplay footage (though the videos are in Japanese, you can still get a sense of the style). Read on to find out more.

Release date and platforms

The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will be released on Thursday, November 14, 2024, as a simultaneous worldwide release.

It will be available across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Who is the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake protagonist?

It’s your sixteenth birthday and you are the child of legendary hero Ortega, the hero of Aliahan. You’ve been summoned to complete the job your father could not – defeat the Archfiend Baramos.

What’s the story?

The king has summoned you to do the duty of any noble hero – do what your father could not do, and save the world by defeating the Archfiend Baramos. Explore deserts, forests, towns, and castles; make friends and form alliances; help the locals in exchange for the information you need.

Experience the game’s day-night cycle as you explore and uncover hidden secrets and treasures. Get a boat and sail the seas. Battle monsters and protect innocent civilians. Dragon Quest 3 was a trailblazer in the world of JRPGs so if this seems familiar to you, it’s because other games took their lessons from the original.

What is the combat in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake like?

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake uses the classic turn-based combat common to many titles in this genre. Give your party members instructions and control their actions as they face off against their foes. Fight with a huge range of weapons, magical spells, and abilities to control the flow of combat and ensure you come out on top with the experience you need to level up.

What is HD-2D?

HD-2D is a style of graphics that puts 2D character sprites in rich 3D backgrounds. It maintains the feel of classic 2D RPG games while bringing the graphics into the modern era with added detail, enhanced lighting, and shaders. Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 are iconic HD-2D games.