Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake – everything we know, release date, storyline and more

Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake – everything we know, release date, storyline and more

Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D remake key art

More information has been revealed about the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3, including the release date, platforms, and some story details.

First announced three years ago, Square Enix has taken its time to get all its ducks in a row before tipping its hand over the much anticipated RPG at the Nintendo Direct in June.

Now is has revealed some more details (hat tip to Gematsu for translating) about the much-anticipated remake of the classic JRPG, including some gameplay footage (though the videos are in Japanese, you can still get a sense of the style). Read on to find out more.

Release date and platforms

The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will be released on Thursday, November 14, 2024, as a simultaneous worldwide release.

It will be available across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Who is the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake protagonist?

It’s your sixteenth birthday and you are the child of legendary hero Ortega, the hero of Aliahan. You’ve been summoned to complete the job your father could not – defeat the Archfiend Baramos.

What’s the story?

The king has summoned you to do the duty of any noble hero – do what your father could not do, and save the world by defeating the Archfiend Baramos. Explore deserts, forests, towns, and castles; make friends and form alliances; help the locals in exchange for the information you need.

Experience the game’s day-night cycle as you explore and uncover hidden secrets and treasures. Get a boat and sail the seas. Battle monsters and protect innocent civilians. Dragon Quest 3 was a trailblazer in the world of JRPGs so if this seems familiar to you, it’s because other games took their lessons from the original.

What is the combat in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake like?

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake uses the classic turn-based combat common to many titles in this genre. Give your party members instructions and control their actions as they face off against their foes. Fight with a huge range of weapons, magical spells, and abilities to control the flow of combat and ensure you come out on top with the experience you need to level up.

What is HD-2D?

HD-2D is a style of graphics that puts 2D character sprites in rich 3D backgrounds. It maintains the feel of classic 2D RPG games while bringing the graphics into the modern era with added detail, enhanced lighting, and shaders. Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 are iconic HD-2D games.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

carnival of doom once human
How to complete Carnival of Doom in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
A space ship under attack in Eve Online
Eve Online could “live forever” as studio prepares to make epic space sim’s tech and engine Open Source
Paul McNally
unfinished expedition quest once human
How to complete Unfinished Expedition in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
A photo of the crowds at FarmCon 24
FarmCon 24 was attended by over 3500 people all hyped to see the latest Farming Simulator game
Paul McNally
Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D remake key art
Dragon Quest 3 HD 2D Remake – everything we know, release date, storyline and more
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Cryptocurrency

AI-Powered Meme Coin Poised for Big Gains After Surpassing $7 Million Presale
Alvin Hemedez1 min

WienerAI is the pinnacle of AI trading technology, combining predictive features with a user-friendly interface. It is not just a meme or a simple tool, but an AI-powered crypto trading...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.