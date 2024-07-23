Languagesx
All announced Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors

All announced Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors

Varric in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It’s been some time since we got our hands on a new Dragon Age title and while there have been many technical advancements in that gap, one thing has remained the same for Veilguard – an incredible set of voice actors.

With a bunch of new characters introduced this time around though, you might want to brush up on the famous voices behind the in-game faces.

Here, we’l take you through the complete Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors list so you’re aware of the new and returning talent for the franchise.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors: A complete announced list

As promised, here are all of the announced Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors as showcased by BioWare themselves:

  • Rook: Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg
  • Harding: Ali Hillis
  • Davrin: Ike Amadi
  • Bellara: Jee Young Han
  • Neve: Jessica Clark
  • Taash: Jin Maley
  • Emmrich: Nick Boraine
  • Manfred: Matthew Mercer
  • Lucanis: Zach Mendez
  • Solas: Gareth David-Lloyd
  • Varric: Brian Bloom

As you can see, Rook, the main character you’ll play as, actually has four different voice actors.

This is pretty unusual, especially in a game of this size, but with BioWare touting Veilguard as having “the most comprehensive character creator in Dragon Age yet”, it only seems fitting.

You’ll also be able to notice some classic names from Dragon Age games of old.

Both Solas and Varric’s voice actors return which is a huge plus not only because Gareth David-Lloyd and Brian Bloom are fantastic voice talent, but this gives a little something extra for those who are fans of the franchise.

The above list isn’t complete though with BioWare also stating that they have “so many more people to introduce you to” before the game’s release.

This means more fresh faces as well as some franchise veterans will be popping up and we’ll update this article with all of them when we get our hands on that juicy info.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob Woodward

Gaming Journalist

