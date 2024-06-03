Diablo IV announces huge first-anniversary event – here’s what we know so far

Time flies when you are slating demons. It’s almost a year since we first entered Diablo IV’s Sanctuary and a fair bit has changed within the game and its mechanics since then. D4 had a solid launch and was a lot of fun to play, but it is probably fair to say that the first few seasons didn’t quite hit the mark, before with the latest one – Season 4, Blizzard seems to have finally got the venerable old action-RPG pointing in the direction everybody wanted.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the game, Blizzard is holding a week-long March of the Goblins event, so let’s find out what that entails.

What is March of the Goblins?

The March of the Goblins event will begin on June 6th and run for a week until June 13th and will pack Sanctuary with a hitherto seen amount of Treasure Goblins all running around with loads of loot to be taken – sort of like a reverse birthday present for the players. If you venture into Dungeons the word on DIablo’s streets is that Goblins can be found in pairs and also potentially in a larger pack. It is time to fill your boots.

There will also be increased numbers of Greed Shrines, so if you aren’t rich by the end of this there is something wrong with you.

A 10-day-long Mother’s Blessing will also be in effect allowing you to earn XP and gold at increased rates.

As if that wasn’t enough there will also be free items to collect from the item shop throughout the week-long March of the Goblins event.

Finally, if you are also a Diablo Immortal player on mobile the second anniversary of DI is also being celebrated at the same time with a similar March of the Goblins event that runs for two weeks between June 6th and June 20th.