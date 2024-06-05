Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid release date: When can you play Salvation’s Edge?

Destiny Raids are the pinnacle of the whole experience pitting you against some of the most complex mechanics and puzzles alongside the toughest bosses. Since The Final Shape is wrapping up a 10 year long story, its Raid is one of the most highly anticipated activities.

But when can you play The Final Shape Raid? We answer your burning question below, revealing both the date and time Salvation’s Edge becomes available.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge raid release date and time

For when you can play Salvation’s Edge, the new Raid in The Final Shape, it’s a little sooner than you might think. That’s because instead of waiting around a week like expansions of old, it is available three days from the DLC’s launch on June 7, 2024 at 10 am PT/6 pm BST.

While you might think that most Guardians would be chomping at the bit to get into the Raid as soon as possible, this timing change has been met with some pushback.

Some complaints include the likes of not having enough time to reach the adequate power level, and there simply not being enough of a gap between wrapping up the campaign and endgame content.

Since the Destiny 2 servers had a complete meltdown when the expansion was made live, the above concerns have compounded further, with a bunch of players not being able to even get into the game hours after release.

These pushbacks mainly come from those who are hardcore Destiny grinders who want to complete the Raid within the first 24 hours, receiving any special rewards that come with it. For the most part, players will just be thankful to experience Salvation’s Edge at all.

Whenever you do get to hop into The Final Shape’s Raid, there’s one thing for sure, it’ll be one of those gaming experiences you’ll remember for some time.