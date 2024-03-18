Subscribe
Home Denuvo creators launch TraceMark as solution for hacking and gaming leaks

Denuvo creators launch TraceMark as solution for hacking and gaming leaks

Irdeto launches TraceMark for Games, a new solution for hacking and leaks in the video game industry

Irdeto has confirmed the launch of a new technology designed as a “watermarking solution” to act as a bulwark against gaming leaks.

TraceMark for Games comes from the same company responsible for the contentious Denuvo digital rights management system, with the new release able to add markers to video game content to act as invisible identifiers.

These tags allow content to be traced back to the source, as already utilized across media output such as sports broadcasts, TV shows, and movies.

Irdeto, the digital platform cybersecurity firm, has placed faith in the qualities of TraceMark, taking the view it will act as a deterrent to dissuade individuals from leaking game content when accessing early play tests, beta, or reviews.

Its features include flexible watermark generation to match specific requirements, with quick and easy deployment to the user’s consumer base and a wide range of devices and platforms.

Irdeto positions TraceMark for Gaming as the solution for clients to “enjoy peace of mind throughout the content lifecycle, from development to distribution.”

What’s the problem with hacks and leaking?

The video game industry has been beset with hacks and leaks in recent times, with even non-disclosure agreements being broken as was the case with Skate when early content surfaced. Grand Theft Auto VI is another prominent title to be impacted, with hacks resulting in leaks of the long-awaited release, undermining the official release more than a year later.

TraceMark isn’t being presented as a cure for all ills on leaks, nor does it claim to be. It most likely won’t have a significant impact on the unwanted, unauthorized flow of content from headline gaming titles but for the early stages and development of many new releases, it could prove to be a useful tool.

TraceMark for Gaming will be supported by Windows, Xbox, iOS, and Switch.

Image credit: Ideogram AI

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

A professional setting at Nvidia's GTC conference showcasing the Nvidia NIM software on a large monitor in a conference room. Technology enthusiasts and developers are engaged in discussion, highlighting the practical applications of AI deployment
Nvidia launches NIM to simplify AI model deployment
Maxwell Nelson
A wide-angle view of a technology conference featuring a humanoid robot engaging with attendees amid displays showcasing Nvidia's AI and robotics innovations, including the Jetson Thor computer and Isaac programs
Nvidia ventures into humanoid robotics with Project GR00T
Maxwell Nelson
An AI-generated image of a packed room full of turkeys on computers.
Nearly 40% of game devs create assets with AI, as turkeys seemingly vote for Christmas
Paul McNally
Irdeto launches TraceMark for Games, a new solution for hacking and leaks in the video game industry
Denuvo creators launch TraceMark as solution for hacking and gaming leaks
Graeme Hanna
A captivating digital illustration of a cryptocurrency developer, wearing a hoodie and glasses, standing amidst a sea of cash and cryptocurrency tokens. In a bold and surprising move, the developer sets fire to $10 million in cash. Despite this seemingly negative action, the tokens in the background rally and soar to new heights, symbolizing the resilience and strength of the crypto market.
Solana memecoin Slerf dev destroys $10m before debut
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A professional setting at Nvidia's GTC conference showcasing the Nvidia NIM software on a large monitor in a conference room. Technology enthusiasts and developers are engaged in discussion, highlighting the practical applications of AI deployment
AI

Nvidia launches NIM to simplify AI model deployment
Maxwell Nelson19 mins

At its GTC conference today, Nvidia unveiled NIM, a revolutionary software platform designed to seamlessly integrate both custom and pre-trained AI models into production environments. Alongside a number of announcements...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.