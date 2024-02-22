Deep Rock Galactic Survivor removes line that could remind players of “tragic events” from dialogue

A lot of people have been playing a lot of Deep Rock Galactic Survivor – a lot were having issues defeating the Dreadnaught as well, so we did a quick guide to help you out getting past him at the end of a level.

The Dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic might even be coming to a TV screen near you at some point in the future, but DRG prides itself on having a wholesome community that likes to have fun together. The devs don’t like upsetting anybody, and keeping that in mind, they have patched Deep Rock Galactic Survivor to remove a spoken like that the swarves occasionally say after blasting alien scum.

The offending line says, “Die like your mother did!” and while it remains a part of the dialogue within the main Deep Rock Galactic game it is now gone from its auto-shooting Survivor spin-off. Presumably, it might get cut from its old sibling as well as a mod already exists to get rid of it.

The devs and Funday Games said in their hotfix patch notes, “We think it’s out of place and don’t want to remind some players of tragic events in their life when they want to relax with a video game.

Removing lines of dialogue does not always go down with a game’s player base who may see it as a form of censorship, but it does not have if either game needs that particular line, and with many online marketing companies allowing you to opt out of promo events such as Mother’s Day, do you really need to be reminded that your mother is no longer around in a game.

There is also mention in the patch notes that a dialogue toggle could be added in the future, saying, “might add a voice line filter in options down the line if enough people want it.”, it seems like a lot of effort for something that won’t really be missed that much anyway.