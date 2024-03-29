Death Stranding 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Death Stranding is a little bit like Marmite – you either love hauling packages around beautiful vistas, or you are falling asleep with controller in hand. Death Stranding 2 is likely going to be more of the same, so if you fall into the former category, you want to know what Kojima has cooked up this time around.

Below we’ll touch on various aspects of Death Stranding 2 including its release date, any trailers, what platforms it is releasing on, and much more. Read on for all the information on Hideo Kojima’s next mind-bending masterpiece.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach release date

Death Stranding 2 has a release date of 2025 but that is all we have right now. If we were to speculate a more specific time period, we’d probably look to Q4, maybe November, as this was when the first Death Stranding dropped.

2025 is shaping up to be a pretty stacked year though with the likes of GTA 6, Marvel 1943, and Pokemon Legends Z-A also releasing, which could impact the timing of another Holiday launch.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach trailers

There have been two trailers released for Death Stranding 2 so far – the initial teaser and a follow-up full announcement. In true Kojima fashion though, these are both pretty lengthy coming in at four and nine minutes respectively, so you know you’ll be getting some juicy details.

Here is the first teaser, released in December 2022:

This one focuses mainly on Fragile and what appears to be a baby she is taking care of, as they look to escape the clutches of an enemy.

In the full announcement trailer however, things get a bit more complex and even wackier. There are stop-motion puppets, missing limbs, and the face reveal of an old friend who returns to haunt Sam once more.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach platforms

At this current time, Death Stranding 2 will release on PS5 only, as an exclusive. This isn’t surprising at all considering the first game also started out life as a PlayStation exclusive title.

What we can’t rule out though is a Death Stranding 2 PC release. This is something that is becoming increasingly common for Sony to do with their exclusives and with Kojima Productions not strictly being a PlayStation-owned studio, it is more than likely we’ll see it on Steam at some point.

What’s a little more hard to predict is whether there will be a Death Stranding 2 Xbox release. The first did eventually hit Game Pass but for PC only, and with the bad blood between Sony and Microsoft seemingly ever-growing, it is a possibility there won’t even be any consideration for this game to be on any Microsoft-related device.

Where is Death Stranding 2 set?

Death Stranding 2 will be set on an entirely new continent to that of the original Death Stranding but we’re just not quite sure where this would be on the globe.

Due to the number of different vistas in the announcement trailer above, it could be that you are exploring what is a futuristic Africa with its harsh deserts and large, water-filled areas. This would make for a nice change of pace compared to the America of the first Death Stranding, and opens up the potential for a huge map.

However, this is just speculation at this point, and it could end up being a completely fabricated setting from Kojima’s mind.

Who are the Death Stranding 2 voice actors?

Since DS2 is a direct sequel, there is a returning cast of familiar faces you will be accustomed to. However, while this is true, there are also some new actors entering the fray, playing some pretty wacky characters.

Here are all of the confirmed actors and who they will be playing in Death Stranding 2:

Norman Reedus – Sam Porter Bridges

Léa Seydoux – Fragile

Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan

Ellie Fanning – TBA

Fatih Akin/Jonathan Roumie – Living Doll

George Miller/Marty Rhome – TBA

Shioli Kutsuna – TBA

Is Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding 2?

Sadly, for you Mads Mikkelsen fans out there, he will not return as Cliff Unger in Death Stranding 2.

This was officially confirmed by Hideo Kojima after the February 3rd State of Play showcase who stated that “Mads is not appearing in Death Stranding 2” and “if you have played DS1 to the end, you will understand”. His character had a pretty big part in the first game but that arc did appear to come to a close so it makes complete sense why he doesn’t make a comeback in DS2.

What engine does Death Stranding 2 use?

There’s no question that Death Stranding 2, and Kojima games in general, have some of the best character models around, with many questioning what engine the studio uses to make this happen.

Death Stranding 2 uses the Decima engine which as you would expect, is the same one that the original Death Stranding also used. What is surprising though is that the engine was built by Guerilla Games, the studio most well known for the Horizon game series.

Interestingly, Decima was also the engine that fueled Killzone: Shadow Fall way back in 2013 but today’s version is a much beefier, modified variant to keep up with the 4k and beyond era.