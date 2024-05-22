New Deadlock game details confirmed by Valve

Valve has confirmed new details and the validity of the studio’s new game, Deadlock.

According to reports by Insider Gaming, world-renowned gaming giant Valve has broken the silence on its new intellectual property (IP).

Valve breaks silence on Deadlock

We reported the news of the initial Valve leak by prominent social media leaker Gabe Follower.

Deadlock. Next Valve game. Previously known as Neon Prime, Citadel. Competitive third person hero-based shooter. 6 vs 6 battling on huge map with 4 lanes. Usable abilities and items. Tower defense mechanics. Fantasy setting mixed with steampunk. Magicians, weird creatures and… — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) May 16, 2024

Further down the social post, Gabe Follower said the game style is “inspired by Dota (Defense of the Ancients) universe. Main map references modern steampunk European city (little bit like Half-Life). Initially game had sci-fi elements inspired by Half-Life and Portal, but after bad feedback dev team decided to focus on fantasy.”

Insider Gaming confirmed these reports after a conversation with Valve. However, Valve has demanded that Gabe Follower cease from any further posts and that Insider Gaming do not disclose the alpha video footage they have seen.

Valve commented that the leaked content circulating is an “early development build with lots of experimental gameplay features and art assets.”

What we know so far about Deadlock (not much)

The (Player-Versus-Player) PVP shooter scene is already packed with Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Valorant, to name a few. Valve can, however, enter the fray with an award-winning pedigree and a substantial catalog of cult classics.

There are no Valve-approved images or content yet, but the cast of nineteen characters across a steampunk-inspired environment designed by the studio is enough to excite players.

Valve has confirmed that a monetary system will revolve around ‘souls’ released upon an enemy’s death. These collective souls can be placed in an urn at the center of combat to share the resources between rounds.

Value has a hardcore fanbase that has been on board since the original Half-Life and its many incarnations. So, another first-person shooter will call on that large group of gaming stalwarts, and the PVP environment’s appeal will attract the new generation of shooter players.

Game Insider has a potential release slated for 2025, but Valve is notorious for pushing back deadlines. So it remains to be seen when the gaming studio will issue an official statement, but history tells us this might be a bit of a wait.

Image: Ideogram.