Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dead Rising remaster for modern consoles stealth-announced by Capcom

Dead Rising remaster for modern consoles stealth-announced by Capcom

Frank West, combat photographer, glares manfully at the camera in a scene from 2006's Dead Rising
tl;dr

  • Frank West returns in a Dead Rising remaster announced by Capcom, featuring updated visuals and possibly a new voice actor.
  • The remaster, launching later in 2024, will be natively playable on current hardware, unlike the 2016 re-release.
  • Fans of the original will relive West's adventure in Willamette, Colo., surviving a zombie outbreak in a revamped classic.

Frank West is back! He’s covered wars, you know …

The rockstar photojournalist hero of Capcom’s groundbreaking zombie-survival hit Dead Rising returns in a new remaster later this year, which the publisher surprise-announced on Wednesday.

Dead Rising, Keiji Inafune’s homage to cult zombie flicks, and a progenitor of the undead apocalypse craze that has endured as a motif, if not a genre, more than 15 years later, comes back with updated visuals “a brand-new look” and what sounds like a new voice actor for West himself.

At any rate, it’ll be a classic game with modern visuals playable natively on current hardware. Dead Rising was re-released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (as well as Windows PC) in September 2016, and is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but only because of backward compatibility. This is a version specific to the newest family of hardware.

In Dead Rising, players are West, who drops into the town of Willamette, Colo. to get a firsthand look at what the government isn’t telling us about this zombie outbreak and infestation.

He ends up in the Willamette Parkview Mall, where he loots stores and scavenges items to construct weapons and traps that help him survive a three-day undead onslaught until help arrives. Dead Rising’s makers were very careful never to mention noted grindhouse thriller director George A. Romero or his cult hit Dawn of the Dead, but it’s clear Dead Rising takes great inspiration from both.

Dead Rising was for a time a major franchise in Capcom’s library, spawning a 2010 sequel for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (starring a different protagonist, the motocross star Chuck Greene), then a stranger and more poorly received Xbox One console exclusive in 2013. Inafune, one of the original designers of the Mega Man franchise, left Capcom in 2010 shortly before Dead Rising 2’s launch (Greene’s yellow and black racing jacket, which says Ijiek, is an homage to the series creator) to start Comcept, the studio behind Mighty No. 9, a crowdfunded spiritual successor to Mega Man.

When is Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster launching?

Dead Rising 4 returned the show to Colorado in 2016 for PS4 and Xbox One, in a game that drew indifferent-to-middling interest. Its studio, Capcom Vancouver, was closed two years later.

In any case, the news that Frank West is back on assignment should excite older fans who remember him at the vanguard of something that today seems so cliché — one compos mentis human against a brainless horde, since copied by Left 4 Dead; Call of Duty’s Zombies mode (beginning with 2008’s World at War); the Dying Light franchise and Days Gone.

Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster doesn’t have a firm launch date, but should arrive later in 2024.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Frank West, combat photographer, glares manfully at the camera in a scene from 2006's Dead Rising
Dead Rising remaster for modern consoles stealth-announced by Capcom
Owen Good
a "psycho" npc enemy from Borderlands 3, head enclosed by a facemask, approaches the viewer menacingly, brandishing an improvised baseball bat club
PlayStation Plus free games for July 2024: Borderlands, Among Us, and ice hockey
Owen Good
Artwork from the Pokemon Illustration Contest 2024
Pokémon trading-card game illustration contest disqualifies finalists, alleging AI use in images
Rachael Davies
A still from the original Resident Evil game
Original Resident Evil trilogy coming to PC DRM-free, thanks to GOG
Rachael Davies
A cluttered and disorganized shelf filled with steam game cases, symbolizing the infamous "Pile of Shame." The pile includes an assortment of game cases, some with colorful artwork and others with plain, generic covers. The background shows a dimly lit room, with a gaming console and controller on the floor, emphasizing the unplayed status of these games. A single game case is visible on top, invitingly glowing with its vibrant cover art.
Steam’s total Pile of Shame is $19 billion spent on games never played
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Frank West, combat photographer, glares manfully at the camera in a scene from 2006's Dead Rising
Gaming

Dead Rising remaster for modern consoles stealth-announced by Capcom
Owen Good5 seconds

Frank West is back! He’s covered wars, you know … The rockstar photojournalist hero of Capcom’s groundbreaking zombie-survival hit Dead Rising returns in a new remaster later this year, which...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.