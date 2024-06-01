Cyberpunky Quest 3 game Neon Squad Tactics to launch soon

Tin Man Games has announced that it is to launch its turn-based VR game Neon Squad Tactics will launch in the Meta Quest store on June 13th. You will soon be able to immerse yourself in the heart of a cyberpunk metropolis as one of the elite Operators,

Retro-looking games tend to do well on the Quest, a recent example being Arcade Paradise VR. It seems a lot of us putting on the headgear are happy to travel back in time to our heyday! Here you can dive into the action either lone wolf in the single-player campaign or with up to four friends in multiplayer online co-op mode.

Strategic thinking and clever teamwork will be your greatest assets as you coordinate your squad’s actions in turn-based tactical battles, all while starting to seat heavily in your Quest visor.

“As we enter our final phase of pre-launch development for Neon Squad Tactics, we are so excited to finally confirm the release June 13 release date for Neno Squad Tactics.” commented Neil Rennison, Creative Director at Tin Man Games, “We have taken all of our turn-based development experience and created a really exciting, tactical VR experience. Expect whacky characters, strategic thinking, and a lot of turn-based action, all set to a fantastic synthwave soundtrack composed by leading artists. Grab your VR headset and get ready to enter UltraCity!”

Neon Squad Tactics Features

Turn-based tactics action game with a compelling single-player campaign and Drop in / Drop out multiplayer missions for up to 4 players.

Hyper-retro 90s aesthetic and a modern synthwave soundtrack featuring tracks by AM0k, Metasphere, Fynn’s Arcade, Hearts in Beta and Monster Mansion.

31 playfields across 3 diverse biomes.

Choose from 8 playable Squad members – Assassin / Vanguard / Ravager / Juggernaut / E-Goop / Ghost / Queen / Wildcard

Over-the-top futuristic weaponry includes laser swords, combat drones, lightning launchers, smart mines, nano-bots, and more.

in-game wagering system. The bigger the risks, the bigger the rewards.