Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Comicstorian: YouTube personality passes away at 40 

Comicstorian: YouTube personality passes away at 40 

Comicstorian banner

Comicstorian, the popular YouTube personality, has passed away at age 40 due to an “unfortunate accident.”

Ben Potter, known to many as Comicstorian, was a pillar of support for geeky and inquisitive comic-book fans. His knowledge and his channel were a source of comfort and inspiration for many.

His wife, Nathalie, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, leaving a devastated community in mourning.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Comicstorian sadly passes away at 40

Comicstorian, the archivist of comic books, was a pioneer in the early boom of personal YouTube channels. His channel, with over 3 million subscribers, was a bustling social hub for comic book enthusiasts. His influence and contribution to the comic-book YouTube community cannot be overstated.

His wife has vowed to keep his work going, saying, “His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments.”

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

The outpouring of support and remembrance for Potter underscores the role he played in the lives of comic fans worldwide. Hassan Khadair, a host and friend to Potter posted on X:

Batman writer Scott Snyder, known for the most recent huge runs on the caped crusader, also posted his condolences:

Comic writer Tom King, another DC comics star, said, “Heartbreaking. A true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics—and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything.”

Whether known as Comicstorian or Ben Potter, the man leaves a void in the comic-book conversation world that those in the industry, fans, and most importantly, his family will feel for a long time.

Image: Comicstorian.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Comicstorian banner
Comicstorian: YouTube personality passes away at 40 
Brian-Damien Morgan
Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
BBC’s Doctor Who to incorporate AI
Brian-Damien Morgan
A high resolution generated image of a cyborg women with a beautiful face and machine parts in her brain.
Sora: Tyler Perry stops £800m studio expansion amid rapid rise of AI
Brian-Damien Morgan
An image with Trevor Noah on the left hand side and a Fortnite map on the right
Trevor Noah launches a new comedy special – in Fortnite
Rachael Davies
An image of the Wizz app logo. White lettering for the word 'Wizz' on a swirling background of pink, black and green colours.
Wizz: Tinder-like app for teens removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store
Sam Shedden

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Madden NFL 25's cover star is 49ers all-pro Christian McCaffrey
Owen Good1 min

Christian McCaffrey, the two-time all-pro running back for the San Francisco 49ers, is the cover star for this year's Madden NFL 25. Madden's cover subjects have been a fun topic...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.