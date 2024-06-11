Comicstorian: YouTube personality passes away at 40 

Comicstorian, the popular YouTube personality, has passed away at age 40 due to an “unfortunate accident.”

Ben Potter, known to many as Comicstorian, was a pillar of support for geeky and inquisitive comic-book fans. His knowledge and his channel were a source of comfort and inspiration for many.

His wife, Nathalie, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, leaving a devastated community in mourning.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Comicstorian, the archivist of comic books, was a pioneer in the early boom of personal YouTube channels. His channel, with over 3 million subscribers, was a bustling social hub for comic book enthusiasts. His influence and contribution to the comic-book YouTube community cannot be overstated.

His wife has vowed to keep his work going, saying, “His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments.”

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

The outpouring of support and remembrance for Potter underscores the role he played in the lives of comic fans worldwide. Hassan Khadair, a host and friend to Potter posted on X:

There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever https://t.co/xAxvwCOcEo pic.twitter.com/cHML9lzW7y — Hassan Khadair (@HassanKhadair) June 10, 2024

Batman writer Scott Snyder, known for the most recent huge runs on the caped crusader, also posted his condolences:

Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family. https://t.co/XchJfuAbVy — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 11, 2024

Comic writer Tom King, another DC comics star, said, “Heartbreaking. A true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics—and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything.”

Whether known as Comicstorian or Ben Potter, the man leaves a void in the comic-book conversation world that those in the industry, fans, and most importantly, his family will feel for a long time.

Image: Comicstorian.