Xbox and X-Men team up for a custom Xbox Series X — whose case is a comic book

Xbox and X-Men team up for a custom Xbox Series X — whose case is a comic book

product shot showing the special edition X-Men '97 Xbox Series X with a matching Wolverine-themed Xbox controller, in its blister packaging
tl;dr

  • Xbox collaborates with Marvel Animation for custom X-Men themed Series X.
  • The console features a comic-book casemod with an original story and artwork.
  • Only one custom console available, with a sweepstakes running until May 19.

Xbox, riding the hype for Disney Plus’ X-Men ’97 following its premiere a month ago, is giving away a custom X-Men themed Xbox Series X whose case is literally a comic book.

Announced Tuesday, the collaboration with Marvel Animation puts an original two-page story and cover on the console, by Marvel artist Paco Diaz and writer Rich Douek.

In the comic-book casemod, Cyclops leads the X-Men into battle against the Sentinel robots and their leader, Master Mold. An announcement from Xbox Wire says that a Series X makes a cameo in the Danger Room, too.

another promotional shot showing the X-Men 97 Xbox Series X next to the 11 X-Men 97 gamepads

Only one is available, and it will be given away in a sweepstakes drawing hosted through Xbox’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The sweepstakes is underway and will run through May 19 at 8 p.m. PDT.

For those itching to get their hands on more X-Men ’97’s Xbox goodness, a set of 11 Xbox Design Lab Controllers, with colors and packaging themed to the show’s major characters, will go on sale soon. They come in a “‘90s inspired blister pack that makes for the ultimate collector item.”

product shot showing all 11 x-men themed xbox series x controllers, in their colorful packaging

X-Men ’97 is a revival of the X-Men: the Animated Series show that ran on Fox Kids in the 1990s. It premiered on Disney Plus on March 20 and is scheduled to air 10 episodes in its first season, concluding May 15. New episodes air on Wednesdays.

All images via Xbox Wire

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

