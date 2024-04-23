Xbox and X-Men team up for a custom Xbox Series X — whose case is a comic book

Xbox, riding the hype for Disney Plus’ X-Men ’97 following its premiere a month ago, is giving away a custom X-Men themed Xbox Series X whose case is literally a comic book.

Announced Tuesday, the collaboration with Marvel Animation puts an original two-page story and cover on the console, by Marvel artist Paco Diaz and writer Rich Douek.

In the comic-book casemod, Cyclops leads the X-Men into battle against the Sentinel robots and their leader, Master Mold. An announcement from Xbox Wire says that a Series X makes a cameo in the Danger Room, too.

Only one is available, and it will be given away in a sweepstakes drawing hosted through Xbox’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The sweepstakes is underway and will run through May 19 at 8 p.m. PDT.

For those itching to get their hands on more X-Men ’97’s Xbox goodness, a set of 11 Xbox Design Lab Controllers, with colors and packaging themed to the show’s major characters, will go on sale soon. They come in a “‘90s inspired blister pack that makes for the ultimate collector item.”

X-Men ’97 is a revival of the X-Men: the Animated Series show that ran on Fox Kids in the 1990s. It premiered on Disney Plus on March 20 and is scheduled to air 10 episodes in its first season, concluding May 15. New episodes air on Wednesdays.

All images via Xbox Wire