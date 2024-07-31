Chimpzee Meme Coin Motivates People to Join Climate Fight with Passive Income Opportunities

Chimpzee is encouraging more people to fight climate change and protect animals while allowing them to earn passive income.

The platform uses blockchain to create different income opportunities for members, including earning money by playing games, NFT trading, staking, and lots more.

The team has revealed that it will channel a certain portion of its profit towards conservation efforts.

Championing Environmental Causes

Chimpzee commits 10% of its token supply and a portion of its profits to organizations actively working to protect the planet. This gesture further shows the crypto platform’s passion for environmental sustainability.

Chimpzee has already done a lot to support different environmental projects. They recently donated to Hope with Paws, an organization that rescues and cares for animals.

They also gave $5,000 to the National Park Rescue organization to help stop poaching in Africa.

The crypto platform has also helped plant 5,000 trees in Tanzania through WeForest, which is helping to restore important forest areas. Chimpzee has also donated money to Rainforest Rescue to protect parts of the Australian rainforest, where land meets the ocean, and preserve the special plants and animals.

Chimpzee makes donation to Hope with Paws to help support the great work they are doing to help animals. Here is a video they sent us of another rescue.https://t.co/pN6WRtaS0p Chimpzee is here to help organizations big and small that are on a mission to help save the planet… — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) July 16, 2024

Earning Opportunities

Chimpzee is incentivizing more people to partake in the climate fight and animal preservation by offering multiple streams of income within its ecosystem. These opportunities provide financial incentives and engage users in environmentally conscious activities.

Chimpzee’s merchandise shop will allow users to earn CHMPZ coins passively. A certain percentage of profits from these purchases goes to charity, aligning consumption with conservation.

The crypto project’s Zero Tolerance game will be a fun way to earn the CHMPZ token while fighting against poaching and cutting down forests. Players can use their NFT Passport or custom avatar to improve their gaming experience and earning potential.

Chimpzee’s NFT Marketplace will lead the way with its approach as it shares a portion of its trading fee with its users. The crypto platform’s eco-friendly NFTs will be placed on the main page, and all projects will be appropriately checked to reduce copying.

Staking Opportunities

Chimpzee offers two staking opportunities to motivate participation in climate action through passive income: CHMPZ token staking and NFT Passport staking.

CHMPZ token staking allows users to earn up to 40% APY. Thus, The potential profit increases with the amount staked:

1,000 CHMPZ to earn 5% APY

10,000 CHMPZ to earn 10% APY

100,000 CHMPZ to earn 15% APY

1,000,000 CHMPZ to earn 30% APY

10,000,000 CHMPZ to earn 40% APY

NFT Passport staking lets users earn between 10% and 20% profit yearly. The profit is determined by the NFT passport they are holding. These are in 4 types::

Bronze Passport holders earn 10% APY

Silver Passport holders earn 15% APY

Gold Passport holders earn 18% APY

Diamond Passport holders earn 20% APY

The higher-level Passports earn more interest, which encourages more people to upgrade their Passport level and become more engaged with the platform.

Users can do both the token staking and the NFT Passport staking simultaneously, which allows them to earn the most money and supports Chimpzee’s work to help the environment.

Bonus Opportunity

Chimpzee has added giveaway opportunities to get more people involved. The project will reward Passport holders with prizes of up to $10,000 USDT in an exclusive NFT promotion. The breakdown of the giveaway is in this order.

$10,000 USDT each for 2 winners with any NFT passport

$5,000 USDT for 1 winner with a Diamond passport

$2,500 USDT each for 2 winners with a Gold Passport

$1,000 USDT each for 3 winners with a Silver Passport

$500 USDT each for 4 winners with a Bronze passport

There are also 20 prizes of $250 USDT each available to any NFT passport holder.

The Ripple Effect

Chimpzee’s approach creates a positive cycle: As more people come to the platform for the chance to earn money, more resources go towards environmental causes.

This, in turn, makes the platform’s impact even stronger and attracts more people who care about the environment.

The crypto platform is transparent, which helps it achieve its mission. It regularly shares updates on donations and conservation efforts, and this helps it build trust with its community while showing the real-world impact of its participation.

JOIN CHIMPZEE COMMUNITY NOW

Website | Twitter | Telegram