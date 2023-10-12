Character.AI unveils group chat feature for paid subscribers

Character.AI, the buzzy AI chat startup founded by former Google researchers and backed by $150 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, has unveiled its next big feature — Character Group Chat.

According to an Oct. 11 announcement, the new feature allows paid subscribers on the Character.AI app to add multiple AI companions and friends into a shared group chat. Users can now bring together their AI characters with unique personalities and specialized functions to collaborate and engage with friends in real-time.

While other platforms like Snapchat and Meta have integrated AI bots into group chats, Anthropic claims Character.AI’s implementation is more advanced in enabling multiple human and AI participants together.

The Character Group Chat feature is currently exclusive to the company’s c.ai+ premium subscription tier, priced at $9.99 per month. This subscriber base will serve as an early feedback community to improve the offering before eventually expanding to all users.

The platform boasts a range of specific capabilities brought by the new feature. Creating a group chat accommodating up to five humans and five AI characters is now possible. In addition, users can add any existing public or unlisted AI companion simply by searching for them.

For those looking to expand their group, the group creator can share a join link exclusively for other subscribed members. Furthermore, users can also view the complete list of both human and AI participants. Ensuring flexibility and user autonomy, anyone in the chat can remove characters or leave the group themselves.

The launch is currently mobile-only for iOS and Android devices, with plans to add web interface support. It comes as Character.AI sees rapid adoption since debuting earlier this year. The app now boasts nearly 5.5 million active users globally from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, according to data.ai.

