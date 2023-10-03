Campbell Brown, Meta’s VP of Global News Partnerships, steps down

Campbell Brown, the Vice President of Global News Partnerships at Meta (formerly Facebook), has announced her departure from the company, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Her exit comes after a six-year tenure, during which she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s relationship with news publishers worldwide.

A storied tenure

Brown joined Meta in 2017, tasked with the challenge of mending the company’s strained ties with news organizations. Under her leadership, the company launched the Facebook News Tab, a dedicated section for curated news content. This initiative aimed to provide users with credible news sources, reducing the spread of misinformation on the platform.

Her tenure, however, was not without controversy. Brown faced criticism for Meta’s handling of news publishers, especially during the Australian news ban incident. In early 2021, Meta temporarily banned Australian users from sharing or viewing news articles in response to a proposed law that would require tech giants to pay news publishers for content.

The future of news at Meta

With Brown’s departure, the future direction of Meta’s news partnerships remains uncertain. The company has been making significant investments in its news initiatives, emphasizing the importance of reliable news sources on its platform. Brown’s successor will inherit the challenge of navigating the complex relationship between Meta and global news publishers.

In her departing statement, Brown expressed gratitude for her time at Meta and the opportunity to work on impactful projects. She did not specify her future plans but mentioned looking forward to new challenges ahead.

Meta has not yet announced a replacement for Brown’s position. The company will likely take its time to find someone with the expertise and vision to continue building on the foundation that Brown has set.

In addition to Brown’s departure, Meta is reportedly considering significant changes to its product lineup. Among the potential updates is a $14/month subscription offering for ad-free experiences on both Instagram and Facebook, signaling a shift in the company’s monetization strategy.