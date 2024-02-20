Call of Duty meets Back to the Future in history-changing battle sim Kingmakers

We see a lot of game reveals here at Readwrite. We go through an awful lot of new trailers on a daily basis. Rarely do we see one that makes us put our coffee down and sit up and take notice like the trailer for Kingmakers that just dropped.

If you just happened on Kingmakers’ Steam page you could easily overlook what’s about to happen if you don’t watch the trailer. Described as, “Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.”

Watch the trailer however to watch your character smash through a medieval army of knights and barons in a pickup truck before leaping out and gunning them down with an automatic rifle having seemingly driven through a portal to the past.

We only get a snippet of information that our guy has come to the past to save the future – a bit like Terminator, but in doing so it looks like a lot of fun.

The game also has sandbox city-building elements shown off in the trailer as well and the voiceover refers to turning a humble village into a city, but to be honest, who knows what’s going on at this stage?

Kingmakers is developed by Redemption Road Games and will be published by tinyBuild. At the moment it merely has a release date of 2024. We highly recommend watching the trailer though. We will be keeping a close eye on this one.