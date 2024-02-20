Call of Duty meets Back to the Future in history-changing battle sim Kingmakers

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 20, 2024 / Game / News
A screenshot of the newly announced Kingmakers depicting a knight being shot with a shotgun

We see a lot of game reveals here at Readwrite. We go through an awful lot of new trailers on a daily basis. Rarely do we see one that makes us put our coffee down and sit up and take notice like the trailer for Kingmakers that just dropped.

If you just happened on Kingmakers’ Steam page you could easily overlook what’s about to happen if you don’t watch the trailer. Described as, “Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.”

Watch the trailer however to watch your character smash through a medieval army of knights and barons in a pickup truck before leaping out and gunning them down with an automatic rifle having seemingly driven through a portal to the past.

We only get a snippet of information that our guy has come to the past to save the future – a bit like Terminator, but in doing so it looks like a lot of fun.

The game also has sandbox city-building elements shown off in the trailer as well and the voiceover refers to turning a humble village into a city, but to be honest, who knows what’s going on at this stage?

Kingmakers is developed by Redemption Road Games and will be published by tinyBuild. At the moment it merely has a release date of 2024. We highly recommend watching the trailer though. We will be keeping a close eye on this one.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.