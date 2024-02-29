Call of Duty announces Warzone Mobile official launch date

After a successful limited release, Call of Duty has now confirmed the wider release date for Warzone Mobile.

The free-to-play title offers players the option to play Call of Duty on the go, with two large-scale maps becoming available at launch. While some have already been able to try out Warzone Mobile during the limited release, where bugs and optimization opportunities were ironed out, this will be the first time that everyone will be able to play the mobile version.

The wider release will happen on March 21, 2024. Fan-favorite maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island will be available at first, alongside a range of Multiplayer maps, including Shipment and Shoot House.

Fifty million gamers have also pre-registered but it’s still open for more people to sign up ahead of the launch. Players who do so will unlock rewards that are redeemable after launch, including:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features

In terms of what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has to offer, players will be able to level up weapons, XP, and more through shared progressions across the mobile version, Warzone, and the recently-critiqued Modern Warfare III. The Battle Pass will unite progress across all three game modes, meaning Player Levels (and Prestige) will remain the same on all platforms.

In terms of what’s available, content from the BlackCell Battle Pass offering will also be accessible within Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. What’s more, any bundles you purchase and own already on Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III, aside from a small number of exclusive Bundles, will be available for use in Warzone Mobile and vice versa. You’ll be able to spot which ones can cross over by looking for the ‘Connected’ tag on Bundles in Warzone Mobile’s in-game Store.

Featured image: Infinity Ward via IGDB