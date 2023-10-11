Adobe-founded organization introduces system to regain trust in a post-AI world

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) — an organization founded by Adobe, the New York Times and Twitter back in 2019 — has introduced a new universal symbol that aims to restore trust and transparency in the digital content ecosystem in the era of AI-generated content.

The new symbol is dubbed the “Content Credentials” icon in the recent announcement, and signals that critical information about a piece of online media’s origins and history is attached. In an era where AI-generated media and viral disinformation spread rapidly, it has become increasingly challenging to determine what is real, accurate, and trustworthy online.

The C2PA, which combines the efforts of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and Project Origin, was formed to develop open technical standards that can attach provenance to digital content. Provenance refers to the chronology of the ownership, custody, or location of an object. When applied to digital content, provenance provides information about its origins, editing history, distribution, and other contextual details.

The C2PA aims to create globally adopted techniques to essentially “sign” digital content

Just as an artist signs a painting or a manufacturer stamps a product with identifiable marks, the C2PA aims to create globally adopted techniques to essentially “sign” digital content. After extensive research, design, and iteration, the C2PA steering committee settled on a minimalist “CR” symbol as the definitive mark of digital provenance.

This icon is intended to be immediately and universally recognized as an indicator that more information about a piece of content is available. Hovering over the icon summons a sidebar with detailed provenance credentials — likened to a digital nutrition label in the announcement.

The credentials can contain verified data such as the creator, creation date and location, editing history, and whether AI generation was involved. Privacy is also built into the standards, making identity details optional.

The icon is designed to be simple and flexible enough to integrate seamlessly across contexts and platforms. As an open-source symbol, it can be easily adopted by any company or developer.

For the Content Credentials icon to truly succeed, it needs to become a ubiquitous expectation – as recognizable as the copyright symbol. C2PA member organizations like Adobe, Microsoft, BBC, and others are already working to incorporate the icon and provenance standards into their products. Social platforms, news publishers, marketing campaigns, and more will be encouraged to adopt the symbol.

The goal is for the icon to be integrated by so many influential institutions that it becomes universally understood as the mark of authenticity. This would help restore trust in online ecosystems plagued by misinformation.

Only through industry-wide adoption can the C2PA make transparency and integrity fundamental principles of the digital world. The Content Credentials icon represents an important step toward rebuilding trust in our digital lives.

Featured Image Credit: Savvas Stavrinos; Pexels; Thank you!