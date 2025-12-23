A British man who funneled money he’d stolen into gambling has been sentenced to seven years in prison, after conning 10 people out of more than £1 million ($1.4 million).

Morgan Reeve, 26, of Wodehouse Road, Hunstanton, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 19) after being found guilty of 19 counts of fraud by false representation following a trial.

British man’s gambling-fueled investment scam exposed before prison sentence

The court heard that Reeve’s scheme started in 2018 and ran for about three years. Over that time, he convinced people to hand over their money by telling them he would invest it for them. In reality, none of the victims ever saw the returns he promised, and their money was never paid back.

Reeve portrayed himself as a successful, wealthy trader, claiming he could make big profits through foreign exchange trading using an online platform called BD Swiss. Prosecutors said this image was built on lies. He repeatedly exaggerated or completely made up the profits he said he had earned for both himself and his victims, using false reassurances to keep them on side.

A man has been jailed for seven years after defrauding victims of over £1m. Morgan Reeve, aged 26 was found guilty of 19 counts of fraud by false representation, following a trial. pic.twitter.com/WsOUVpySHR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 22, 2025

The court was told he stayed in touch with victims through several messaging apps, often guaranteeing there was no risk of losing money. When people started asking for their cash back, he stalled them with excuses and fresh promises instead of returning the funds.

The fraud finally unraveled when one victim went to the police. After that, others came forward, each describing similar stories and financial losses tied to Reeve.

Handing down a seven-year prison sentence, the judge pointed to how large the fraud was, how long it went on, and the serious impact it had on the victims’ lives.

Investigating officer DC Aaron Jones said in a press release that Reeve had “continuously manipulated multiple victims over an extended period of time” and confirmed that the money obtained was used to fund a lavish lifestyle and gambling. He added that the offences had a “devastating effect” on the victims and expressed hope that the sentence would provide reassurance that Reeve would be unable to commit further frauds for the foreseeable future.

Featured image: Norfolk Police