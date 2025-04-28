Languagesx
UK man sold medical pump to fund gambling addiction

UK man sold medical pump to fund gambling addiction

A UK man based in Worcester has been fined after pleading guilty to stealing a medical pump to fund his gambling addiction. Jefferey Magara, 37, stole the £3,800 ($5,070) pump and sold it to a Cash Converters, a second-hand store that buys from the public (similar to a pawn shop).

Magara was a courier for Advanced Couriers, with the pump intended to help with nutritional infusion. His job during the incident was to exchange the pump with a customer and return the old one to Hugo Technology.

What wasn’t entirely expected was that the Cash Converters store would put the pump up on eBay for anyone to purchase. The £3,800 pump was then bought for £100 ($133) to retrieve it from the store safely.

Magara planned to sell it to fund his gambling addiction and then buy it back. This was what Mark Turnbull, his solicitor, had explained. During the case, Magara’s addiction problems were elaborated on, with it revealed that he was receiving counselling and therapy for the problem that had plagued him since age 18.

The guilty case resulted in Magara having to pay £1,059 ($1,413), broken down as follows:

£624 fine (reduced from £936 due to pleading guilty early on in the case)
£100 compensation
£250 victim surcharge
£85 in court fees

UK gambling addiction is on the rise

Gambling addiction is running rampant in the UK, with multiple factors playing into the crisis. The National Health Service (NHS) saw a rise of 130% for gambling treatments, with 1,914 people in treatment between April to September 2024.

While the number might be low to those across the world, this is just the people who have admitted they have a problem.

Part of the issue is that the UK has flexible restrictions on advertisements. It’s not uncommon to see gambling adverts on posters or billboards, as well as advertising after 9 pm on live TV. However, the internet and streaming services will often have these adverts run at any time of the day in some cases.

Joel Loynds
