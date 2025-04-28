Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home More UK councils join nationwide push for stronger gambling laws and protections

More UK councils join nationwide push for stronger gambling laws and protections

Create image of a UK betting shop. AI image of a generic betting shop on a UK high street.

Three more councils from Surrey have just joined 40 others across the United Kingdom (UK) in calling for changes to the country’s gambling laws.

Runnymede, Spelthorne and Surrey Heath signed an open letter addressed to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, pushing for reform.

Altogether, this group of councils represents over 12 million people across the UK. In the letter, they lay out six major demands to update the Gambling Act 2005.

Led by Brent Council and backed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gambling Reform, the letter points to the serious harm gambling can cause, not just to individuals, but to entire communities and local economies.

Leading figures like the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, are backing the call for change, along with campaign groups like Clean Up Gambling and the Coalition to End Gambling Ads.

Surrey Heath Borough Council Leader, Councillor Shaun Macdonald, said: “Gambling harms are not just about individual losses; they are a growing crisis affecting families, public health, and even local economies.

“We know from recent research that millions of pounds are being spent on gambling in Surrey Heath, particularly in some of our most deprived areas least able to afford it.

“The government must empower councils to protect our communities. We need the ability to refuse licenses where there is clear evidence of harm.

“The Prime Minister has spoken about giving local leaders more control over their areas – this is exactly the kind of reform that would make a difference.”

What the UK councils’ gambling reform plan involves

According to the open letter, the “Six Point Plan for Change” spells out exactly what the councils want to see happen:

  • Reform the ‘Aim to Permit’ policy: Giving councils the power to turn down gambling license applications if they could harm the local community.
  • Tighten up how gambling venues are classified: Places like bingo halls and adult gaming centres can’t dodge existing rules by splitting into multiple premises.
  • Factor local debt levels into planning decisions: Helping councils protect their high streets from being overwhelmed by gambling shops.
  • Give local health authorities more control over the new gambling levy: Making sure funding for research, education, and treatment goes to the communities that need it.
  • Bring in a full ban on gambling ads: Better protections for children and young people.
  • Stop any plans to expand Adult Gaming Centres: This follows expert advice about the risks tied to high-stakes gaming machines.

Featured image: Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

UK man sold medical pump to fund gambling addiction
Joel Loynds
Lucky Massachusetts resident wins $100K off of $1 lottery ticket
Joel Loynds
Casinos seen as crucial for Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill, poll suggests. Cityscape of Bangkok
Casinos seen as crucial for Thailand’s Entertainment Complex Bill, poll suggests
Suswati Basu
LuckStreak branded roulette casino game
LuckyStreak brings a host of upgrades to European Roulette
Paul McNally
Penn Entertainment Logo
Penn Entertainment to move Iowa riverboat casino
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

UK man sold medical pump to fund gambling addiction
Joel Loynds32 minutes

A UK man based in Worcester has been fined after pleading guilty to stealing a medical pump to fund his gambling addiction. Jefferey Magara, 37, stole the £3,800 ($5,070) pump...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.