More UK councils join nationwide push for stronger gambling laws and protections

Three more councils from Surrey have just joined 40 others across the United Kingdom (UK) in calling for changes to the country’s gambling laws.

Runnymede, Spelthorne and Surrey Heath signed an open letter addressed to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, pushing for reform.

Altogether, this group of councils represents over 12 million people across the UK. In the letter, they lay out six major demands to update the Gambling Act 2005.

Led by Brent Council and backed by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gambling Reform, the letter points to the serious harm gambling can cause, not just to individuals, but to entire communities and local economies.

Leading figures like the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, are backing the call for change, along with campaign groups like Clean Up Gambling and the Coalition to End Gambling Ads.

Surrey Heath Borough Council Leader, Councillor Shaun Macdonald, said: “Gambling harms are not just about individual losses; they are a growing crisis affecting families, public health, and even local economies.

“We know from recent research that millions of pounds are being spent on gambling in Surrey Heath, particularly in some of our most deprived areas least able to afford it.

“The government must empower councils to protect our communities. We need the ability to refuse licenses where there is clear evidence of harm.

“The Prime Minister has spoken about giving local leaders more control over their areas – this is exactly the kind of reform that would make a difference.”

What the UK councils’ gambling reform plan involves

According to the open letter, the “Six Point Plan for Change” spells out exactly what the councils want to see happen:

Reform the ‘Aim to Permit’ policy: Giving councils the power to turn down gambling license applications if they could harm the local community.

Giving councils the power to turn down gambling license applications if they could harm the local community. Tighten up how gambling venues are classified: Places like bingo halls and adult gaming centres can’t dodge existing rules by splitting into multiple premises.

Places like bingo halls and adult gaming centres can’t dodge existing rules by splitting into multiple premises. Factor local debt levels into planning decisions: Helping councils protect their high streets from being overwhelmed by gambling shops.

Helping councils protect their high streets from being overwhelmed by gambling shops. Give local health authorities more control over the new gambling levy: Making sure funding for research, education, and treatment goes to the communities that need it.

Making sure funding for research, education, and treatment goes to the communities that need it. Bring in a full ban on gambling ads: Better protections for children and young people.

Better protections for children and young people. Stop any plans to expand Adult Gaming Centres: This follows expert advice about the risks tied to high-stakes gaming machines.

