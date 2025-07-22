Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Bobby Iannelli, Pittsburgh Mafia gambling chief, dies aged 95

Bobby Iannelli, Pittsburgh Mafia gambling chief, dies aged 95

Bobby Iannelli, the infamous Western Pennsylvania gambling kingpin, has died at the age of 95. 

Bobby Iannelli, the infamous Western Pennsylvania gambling kingpin, has died at the age of 95. 

Full name Robert E. Iannelli, he was said to be the last key figure of the Pittsburgh Mafia, having established himself as a significant player in the gambling underworld for more than 50 years. 

As detailed by The Gangster Report, the man also known as ‘Bobby I’ died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Bobby Iannelli began to make a name for himself as a low-level bookie in the 1950s, but he would go on to scale his illicit gambling empire, embedded within the activity of the Pittsburgh Mafia.

He was known to have had run-ins with law enforcement in the early days, but that did not prevent him from constructing multi-million dollar gambling enterprises, aided by the LaRocca-Genovese crime family.

As influential as the mob was through the decades, its influence was on the slide by the 1990s, with power struggles and law enforcement making an impact.

In recent days, the Keystone State has reported a massive £6.4 billion in gambling revenue, representing an 8% year-on-year increase from 2023/24.

The state’s earnings have grown almost every year since 2012, with only minor dips. Since the legalization and introduction of other gambling, like sports wagering and fantasy sports, revenue has risen steadily since 2019.

‘Bobby I’ spared further jail time after 2020 conviction

Bobby Iannelli faced many battles with the law during his heyday. He served time in jail in the 1970s and again, two decades later. He was last arrested in 2019 as part of a wider conspiracy, including his son Rodney and 11 others, as part of an investigation into widespread sportsbook and lottery ring activity. 

The underworld veteran was spared jail in September 2020, after he pled guilty and agreed to pay around $300,000 in fines. 

Instead of 10 years inside, the judge suspended the sentence, opting for probation terms against the illicit gambling operator and sparing him from further prison time at his advanced age.

In his obituary published by Devlin Funeral Home, Bobby Iannelli was described as “a beloved husband, father to four children, and great‑grandfather.” 

He was all that and much more to many others on the outside. 

Image credit: Tribune Review 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.
Kambi Group secures further growth with RedCap partnership
Graeme Hanna
Connecticut Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli has issued a suspension of the Lottery Sales Agent license for a convenience store in the town of Windsor Locks.
Connecticut Consumer Protection suspends store’s lottery license over illicit gambling activity
Graeme Hanna
National flag of Brazil
Brazilian government files lawsuit against 43 betting providers
Jacob Woodward
A gambling machine with police tape across it
San Diego police crack down on two illegal gambling dens 
Jacob Woodward
Polymarket logo in white lettering on a blue background. Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition
Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.
Gambling

Kambi Group secures further growth with RedCap partnership
Graeme Hanna56 minutes

The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.  As part of the latest expansion deal for Kambi, the betting tech provider will...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.