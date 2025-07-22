Bobby Iannelli, Pittsburgh Mafia gambling chief, dies aged 95

Bobby Iannelli, the infamous Western Pennsylvania gambling kingpin, has died at the age of 95.

Full name Robert E. Iannelli, he was said to be the last key figure of the Pittsburgh Mafia, having established himself as a significant player in the gambling underworld for more than 50 years.

As detailed by The Gangster Report, the man also known as ‘Bobby I’ died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Bobby Iannelli began to make a name for himself as a low-level bookie in the 1950s, but he would go on to scale his illicit gambling empire, embedded within the activity of the Pittsburgh Mafia.

He was known to have had run-ins with law enforcement in the early days, but that did not prevent him from constructing multi-million dollar gambling enterprises, aided by the LaRocca-Genovese crime family.

As influential as the mob was through the decades, its influence was on the slide by the 1990s, with power struggles and law enforcement making an impact.

‘Bobby I’ spared further jail time after 2020 conviction

Bobby Iannelli faced many battles with the law during his heyday. He served time in jail in the 1970s and again, two decades later. He was last arrested in 2019 as part of a wider conspiracy, including his son Rodney and 11 others, as part of an investigation into widespread sportsbook and lottery ring activity.

The underworld veteran was spared jail in September 2020, after he pled guilty and agreed to pay around $300,000 in fines.

Instead of 10 years inside, the judge suspended the sentence, opting for probation terms against the illicit gambling operator and sparing him from further prison time at his advanced age.

In his obituary published by Devlin Funeral Home, Bobby Iannelli was described as “a beloved husband, father to four children, and great‑grandfather.”

He was all that and much more to many others on the outside.

Image credit: Tribune Review