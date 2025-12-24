Home Blackhawks make history with Kalshi partnership, first pro sports prediction deal

Blackhawks make history with Kalshi partnership, first pro sports prediction deal

Blackhawks make history with Kalshi partnership, first pro sports prediction deal. Kalshi and Chicago Blackhawks logos displayed over a hockey game background, announcing Kalshi as the team’s official prediction market partner.

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced a new partnership with Kalshi, making history in the process. This is the first time an NHL team and any professional sports team in North America has teamed up with a federally regulated prediction market platform.

The deal, announced Tuesday (December 23), kicks off this week. It includes shared use of logos and trademarks for co marketing, collaborations on social media, and Kalshi signage inside the United Center and during Blackhawks game broadcasts across the Chicago area. Illinois is already one of Kalshi’s top ten markets.

Kalshi’s platform allows users to trade on the outcomes of real world events, including elections, economic indicators, and cultural trends. The company says these markets are designed to help forecast events with real economic and social impact.

The partnership follows Kalshi’s October agreement with the National Hockey League, which gave the company access to official NHL data along with the right to use league logos and branding. The deal marked the first time a major US sports league licensed its data and marks to a company that identifies as a financial exchange rather than a gambling operator.

However, the distinction has sparked criticism from the Indian Gaming Association and tribal leaders nationwide. They argue that prediction markets tied to sports outcomes raise legal and regulatory concerns similar to sports betting, an area where tribal governments have long held rights and compacts.

The Blackhawks are one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises and were founded in 1926. The team is currently celebrating its Centennial season, which will conclude with its official 100th anniversary game in November 2026. Over the years, the Blackhawks have also been associated with several innovations in hockey, including the original goal horn and the curved stick.

Kalshi partnership with the Blackhawks to add ‘value to their fan experience’

“We’re proud to share an innovative mindset with Kalshi,” said Blackhawks Executive Vice President of Revenue and Strategy Matt Gray. “Prediction markets are changing how fans interact with sports – moving from passive viewing to informed, engaged participation – and we’re excited to explore that with our fans during this Centennial season.”

Kalshi Head of Sports Partnerships Adam Barrick said the company views the partnership as part of a broader expansion strategy. “The Blackhawks have a fanbase like no other,” Barrick said. “We’re looking forward to adding value to their fan experience as we continue to expand across sports, media, and entertainment.”

Featured image: Kalshi / Chicago Blackhawks

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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