Home Bally’s secures increase in loan, taking it to $1.1 billion for NYC casino

Bally’s secures increase in loan, taking it to $1.1 billion for NYC casino

Bally's Monorail station entrance, big red lettering spelling out Ballly's. Clear blue skies.

A deal has been agreed to increase Bally’s Corp term loan to $1.1 billion, with the initial term loan becoming $600 million and the delayed draw term loan now being $500 million.

This amendment to the loan, which was entered into in July 2025, will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay or replenish liquidity used to pay licensing fees in connection with the company’s New York State casino license, amongst others.

This comes after the Gaming Facilities Location Board in New York recently chose three casinos to be granted downstate licenses, with each license requiring a $500 million payment. Resorts World New York City, Bally’s New York Casino and Metropolitan Park all won approval.

The term loans will mature five years after the closing of the new financing, unless the company’s unsecured bonds due 2029 remain outstanding as of March 1, 2029. If this is the case, the term loans will mature on March 1, 2029.

Bally’s Chairman of the Board, Soo Kim, commented in the announcement, “We appreciate the strong support of our lenders, as the A&R Commitment Letter further strengthens Bally’s liquidity position while enabling continued investment in our strategic growth pipeline—spanning online gaming, our casino portfolio, and our expanding resorts developments.”

What does the future hold for Bally’s Corp?

Now that Bally’s Corp has been awarded a license for New York, and the term loan proceeds can support the payment, the company can begin with making its Bronx casino a reality.

Rendering of Bally’s proposed casino in the Bronx at Ferry Point Park, showing a modern hotel and casino complex overlooking water at sunset.
Bally’s vision for a $4 billion casino resort at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx, featuring a hotel, entertainment center, and waterfront views. Credit: Bally’s Corp

It was back in mid-June when the city council approved a legislative measure which would see Bally’s able to develop the casino on a section of the former Trump Golf Links site at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

On the site, the major project has been outlined as including a 500,000-square-foot casino complex, a 500-room hotel with a spa and meeting facilities, retail offerings, a 2,000-capacity event center, and parking for up to 4,660 vehicles.

Moving away from the upcoming New York site, Bally’s also has the right to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas. This was first announced back in 2024 when a ballpark and entertainment resort destination, created in partnership with Bally’s Corporation, was first shared as the plans to move forward.

Featured Image: CC2.0 license, Rob Young on Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of an Ohio casino-racino connected to a digital gaming pathway
Ohio Online Casino Plan Puts Physical Venues at the Center
ReadWrite
Bally’s casino resort exterior rendering as the company faces CFO transition and multibillion-dollar expansion projects. Bally’s finance chief exits as casino giant faces costly expansion pressures
Bally’s finance chief exits as casino giant faces costly expansion pressures
Suswati Basu
Naskila Casino Leggett entrance in Polk County, Texas, operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe.
Alabama-Coushatta opens temporary Naskila Casino as permanent resort takes shape nearby
Suswati Basu
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino entrance illuminated at night in Niagara Falls, New York.
Seneca Niagara plans $47M hotel overhaul across 22 floors through 2027
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
Casino

OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite8 hours

Passport Technology is bringing OmniStream™ to the Global Gaming Expo, positioning the full-service redemption kiosk as a single touchpoint meant to consolidate a casino guest's entire cash-access journey. The company...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software