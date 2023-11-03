Atlassian’s Jira gets smarter with AI

According to a Nov. 2 ComputerWeekly report, Atlassian has launched product updates to its Jira Service Management software. One of the key features is a virtual agent capability, designed to help teams automate support interactions and provide conversational assistance via popular collaboration tools. This is coupled with a myriad of AI-powered features to enhance and personalize the support experience.

Underlining their latest innovations, Atlassian envisions a “unified help experience”, where AI plays a pivotal role in streamlining and simplifying the process for everyone seeking assistance. The focus is on making it easier for anyone to both offer and receive help, regardless of the help system in place.

The virtual assistant is available now for the premium and enterprise editions of Jira Service Management

Leveraging an AI engine, it is designed to discern intent, sentiment, context, and even profile information. This ensures a personalized and contextually relevant interaction every time. The technology grows smarter with each interaction, thanks to a natural language processing engine.

For teams worried about intricate setup procedures, Atlassian has made the process straightforward. Support teams can tailor the virtual agent experience to match their unique service delivery methods without the need for any programming.

Another new feature of the virtual agent is its generative AI capability. This allows it to produce answers dynamically, drawing from enterprise resources like knowledge base articles, onboarding guides, and frequently asked questions (FAQs). Furthermore, in instances where human expertise is required, the agent can fluidly transition the conversation to human agents without losing any context.

Edwin Wong — head of IT Solutions at Atlassian — commented on the current state of the service management market, “IT leaders have been paying too much for bloated legacy service management solutions. While looking to cut bloat, they’re also consolidating service desks used across their organization. Finally, emerging technologies like AI-powered virtual agents are about to change the game by drastically cutting the number of tickets teams have to manually resolve.”

The AI enhancements in Jira Service Management are not limited to virtual agents. Atlassian Intelligence aims to offload much of the manual tasks and cognitive load from support agents. It will provide agents with concise summaries of conversations, knowledge base articles, and resolution suggestions from other agents who previously addressed similar issues. Lastly, it will enable agents to fine-tune their responses, modulate their tone for professionalism or empathy, and even condense lengthy articles to give precise instructions.

