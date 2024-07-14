Apple Watch Ultra 3: Everything we know so far

Apple Watch fans have been hoping to see something significant from Apple this year to mark the 10-year anniversary since it was introduced to the masses.

The tech giant’s first smartwatch was unveiled in 2014 before going on sale in 2015, so there is some anticipation that Apple is preparing to mark the occasion with something big.

How big is up for debate right now, though. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously suggested Apple is planning to launch an Apple Watch X in the next year or two, which is more likely to be the big anniversary event people are hoping for but, in the meantime, everyone’s talking about a potential Apple Watch Ultra 3 coming first.

Here’s what we know about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 so far…

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What we know so far and rumors

Don’t shoot the messenger but, rumor has it the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is in line to be an incredibly underwhelming release. Even by Apple’s standards.

Apple is notorious for making a mixture of big, subtle and significant upgrades to their line of products on a consistent cycle. It’s what’s made them so successful, alongside their meticulous attention to detail and stunning product designs. But right now, the grapevine is unusually quiet when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

That might be because it’s all being kept under wraps for now. Or it might be because Apple is preparing something much bigger around the corner.

Design

Let’s start with what’s likely to be the only major upgrade to the Watch Ultra 3.

It’s unlikely that Apple will steer away from its iconic smartwatch design for this model but, according to TrendForce, the Watch Ultra 3 is going to be bigger than the Watch Ultra 2, which already comes in at 1.93-inches.

TrendForce’s report at the back end of 2023 hinted that we could be treated to a 10% increase in size to 2.12 inches.

This has raised some eyebrows, with many pointing out the fact the Ultra Watch 2 is already pretty hefty for a smartwatch and can feel heavy on the wrist. So much so, it’s difficult to wear all of the time.

Unless Apple has found a way of increasing the size while reducing weight and the watch’s bezels, this might not be viewed as a positive upgrade by many.

Specs and Features

Turn away, folks, Nothing to see here.

Well, that’s what it feels like, anyway. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already warned Apple Watch fans that they should expect “almost no” hardware upgrades in the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

That’s hugely disappointing, obviously, but there may be a reason for that. It had initially been rumored that sleep apnea and hypertension detection could be introduced to the next Apple Watch release, but a current legal battle with California-based health tech firm, Masimo, could postpone those plans.

That’s because Masimo has claimed that Apple’s blood oxygen monitoring feature, which debuted with the Apple Watch Series 6, relies on technology owned by them. That feature has remained present in every Apple Watch launch since, despite Masimo filing a lawsuit in 2021, claiming it violated their patents.

It led to Apple agreeing to disable blood monitoring features on their watches until further notice.

That legal battle is still rumbling on so, unless a workaround is found by Apple, any new features that rely on that same technology will likely not be present in the Apple Watch Ultra 3, or any other Apple Watch for that matter.

Elsewhere, the only real major upgrade to get excited about is the potential introduction of microLED technology in the Watch Ultra 3’s screen. That would be a significant, brighter and thinner upgrade than OLED. But there are also conflicting reports on this.

Tech industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed plans for this have been shelved “for the foreseeable future” due to Apple’s planned supplier delivering disappointing results.

One report by The Elec suggests we might have to wait until 2026 for micro-LED, while others claim Apple is still planning for it to be included in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Hardware

Despite Kuo’s “no hardware upgrades” claim, Gurman has said the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor to succeed the Watch Ultra 2’s S9 chip.

This could, via MacRumours, “lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road.”

What that means exactly remains to be seen or heard right now.

Colors

The Watch Ultra 2 came in the same titanium color as the first-generation Watch Ultra. There were rumors ahead of the Watch Ultra 2’s release that a darker color may also be introduced, but that wasn’t the case.

Apple also designed a dark ceramic back for the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which was never released, so there is hope it might finally arrive for the Watch Ultra 3.

What is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date?

Kuo believes we should expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to be launched in September 2024 alongside the iPhone 16.

That’s despite previously reporting that it’s unlikely Apple will release an upgraded Watch Ultra in 2024 due to the company needing more time to develop “innovative health management features.”

Things appear to have changed since then, though, so we should see something later this year.

How much will the Apple Watch Ultra 3 cost?

Unless Apple has been successful in keeping any major upgrades under wraps until now, it’s difficult to see a scenario where they increase the price from $799, which was the cost of the first two generations of Apple Watch Ultra.

Given there are currently no significant changes being made, aside from a potentially larger design, the prediction throughout the industry is that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be priced the same. That could change if more upgrades are revealed.

Featured Image: Apple