Apple Watch Series 9 halted sales over patent dispute

Apple has verified that it will cease sales of its Series 9 smartwatch due to an October decision by the International Trade Commission (ITC) related to a patent disagreement with Masimo, a medical tech company based in California. The problem centers on the blood sensor monitor in the most recent flagship Apple Watch. The ITC ruling determined that Apple infringed upon Masimo’s patented technology, specifically in the area of non-invasive blood monitoring. Consequently, Apple faces difficulty in continuing the sale of this particular smartwatch model as it may result in further legal repercussions and potential financial damages.

Timeline for halted sales event

Beginning at 3 PM this Thursday (December 21), sales will be halted through the Apple online store, and retail locations will stop sales on December 24, just before the traditional holiday season finale. This decision surprises many, considering the prominent role that Apple products usually play as holiday gifts for numerous individuals worldwide. Customers eager to make a purchase are encouraged to act quickly, or alternatively, they may explore other retailers that still carry Apple products during the holiday season.

Apple’s response

Apple released a statement this morning recognizing a Presidential Review Period in progress concerning an order from the U.S. International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute associated with Apple Watch devices equipped with the Blood Oxygen feature. The statement highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and product quality, emphasizing Apple’s confidence in its ability to address any potential concerns related to the ongoing dispute. The tech giant also reassures customers that their utmost priority is to ensure an uninterrupted continuation of their products and services while maintaining a strong, competitive market.

Although the review period will not conclude until December 25, Apple is taking preliminary steps to comply if the ruling is confirmed. As a precautionary measure, the company is assessing the possible impacts on its supply chain and identifying potential hurdles in adjusting to the changes brought about by the ruling. Moreover, if the final decision remains unchanged, Apple is also exploring alternative strategies to ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted supply of its products to customers.

Sales adjustments

This will include stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting on December 21 and from Apple retail locations after December 24. Customers who have already placed orders for these models will still receive their devices, but no new orders will be accepted after the cutoff dates. Apple is taking this action to better focus on its upcoming products and ensure a seamless consumer experience.

The tech giant firmly opposes the order and is actively exploring various legal and technical solutions to ensure the Apple Watch remains available to customers. Moving forward, Apple plans to collaborate closely with stakeholders and industry partners to protect its customer base while complying with necessary regulations.

