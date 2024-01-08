Apple Vision Pro to hit US stores in February

Apple has announced the Vision Pro will be available to purchase in US stores from February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19.

The tech giant first revealed the Vision Pro headset in June last year, with Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, saying, “The era of spatial computing has arrived.”

In their most recent announcement, Apple claims Vision Pro “seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible.”

It is the latest innovative product by Apple that looks to break down barriers of what’s possible with technology while also adding convenience to its users. The California-based company explains that users can interact with the product’s OS by using their eyes, hands and voice, with more than 1 million compatible apps already existing in current iOS and iPadOS app stores.

“Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by simply looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type,” the announcement says.

The Vision Pro can also be used for FaceTime calls, which Apple says “takes advantage of the space around the user so that everyone on a call appears life-size,” which sounds like it will feel like you’re actually in the room with the person you’re Facetiming, presumably only if you’re both using the Vision Pro.

Other features include users experiencing their favorite memories in the Photos app in “entirely new ways,” watching entertainment using the Vision Pro’s ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, and gaming, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade.

How much does Apple Vision Pro cost?

The technology and the product look incredible, almost futuristic, so it is no surprise that Apple has announced a price point of $3,499, while prescription lenses will cost an extra $149. Reading lenses are $99.

For your money, you get 256GB of storage, a Solo Knit Band, Dual Lopp Band, Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C cable and USB-C Power Adapter.

Featured Image: Apple