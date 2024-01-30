New iPad models from Apple expected in weeks

iPad enthusiasts will be delighted to learn the latest release from the series is expected within weeks, with various new iPad Pro and iPad Air models to hit the market.

The update was given by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, who detailed “the biggest revamp ever” for the iconic Apple product. The two models mentioned above will be joined by new M3 Macbook Air editions with the rollout expected by the end of March.

Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils have been mooted, as part of new iPad accessories, with the details revealed by the latest iOS release, 17.4.

A landscape FaceID camera on the new iPad Pro models is likely to be well-received as part of the upcoming launch. Users are increasingly enjoying their devices in landscape mode with video calls recorded from the side of the display, not the top, at present.

Many people, used to operating the iPad in landscape position, will inadvertently cover the camera with their thumb when using a bio-locked app or service causing frustration so this is another example of why the camera switch will be a beneficial addition.

The new iPad Pro models are both said to contain OLED panels, with the iPad Air set to come in the 12.9-inch format.

When will the new iPad models be launched?

Historically, Apple has hosted iPad launches in March, with the 18th of the month chosen on two occasions. In 2019, it was the date for the release of the 5th generation iPad mini and the third version of the iPad Air. One year later, it was the turn of the 7th generation iPad Pro to make its bow.

This year however, 18 March falls on a Monday and that is not a preferred date for Apple to host significant external events or product launches so keep your eyes peeled around this time for the announcement to follow.

Image: Pixabay/Pexels.