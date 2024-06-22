Apple iPad Mini 7: Release date and what we know so far

It has almost been three years since Apple released the iPad Mini 6 and fans of the tech giant are now wondering when they can expect the iPad Mini 7.

In May 2024, the tech giant released the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, but it was somewhat surprising that a 7th-generation iPad Mini was nowhere to be seen.

The Mini edition of Apple’s popular iPad range is a popular choice for casual tablet users, who enjoy the convenience a tablet offers but want something a bit more compact.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple iPad Mini 7 from the rumor mill, leaks, experts and more.

Apple iPad Mini 7: What we know so far

Given that it’s likely to be over three years between the iPad Mini 6 and the 7th-generation edition, we might expect to see some vast improvements to design, specs, features and everything in between in this latest edition.

However, reports point to the contrary in certain areas, most notably design.

Design

The iPad Mini 6 saw drastic design changes from the 5th-generation model to align with the iPad Pro and iPad Air design.

The word is that the iPad Mini 7 will retain its all-screen look with squared-off edges. We shouldn’t expect a design change for the Mini until we see the same thing happen to the iPad Pro and iPad Air. May’s release of the iPad Mini’s bigger siblings didn’t involve such, so we can safely assume nothing is changing here.

Display

There were hopes that the iPad Mini 7 would get an upgraded 120Hz ProMotion or OLED screen, but it’s more likely to retain its LCD screen for now. South Korean tech news site ET News is reporting that while an OLED screen is in the works for iPad Mini, it’s not expected until 2026. If the earlier release dates for the iPad Mini 7 are correct, then it’s likely OLED will debut on Mini’s 8th-generation instead.

However, Apple does plan to fix “jelly scrolling” issues, which were prominent in the iPad Mini 6.

Jelly Scrolling gives the illusion that one side of the screen is refreshing faster than the other, but Apple plans to implement several design tweaks to eradicate that issue once and for all. This may also be boosted by the rumored introduction of ProMotion ultra-smooth scrolling technology, which is currently seen on the iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models and MacBook Pro.

A post on a South Korean forum in November 2021 suggested Apple placed an order with Samsung Display for 8.3-inch displays that support 120Hz maximum refresh rates.

However, analyst Ross Young doesn’t believe the iPad Mini 7 will come equipped with ProMotion because it would require a “whole new level of engineering.”

Screen Size

We saw a larger iPad Mini screen size for the 6th-generation tablet due to removing the home button. That bumped the screen size from 7.9 inches to 8.3 inches.

Currently, there isn’t anything to suggest Apple will deviate from an 8.3-inch screen size for the 7th generation.

Specs

We are expecting a processing upgrade for the iPad Mini 7, with A16 chip as Apple’s likely choice. The iPad Mini 6 boasts the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same as the iPhone 13 range. Given the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series’ have A16, it’s likely iPad Mini 7 will follow suit.

Some have been hoping for the iPad Mini 7 to come equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, previously found in the iPad Air, but that’s not looking likely at this stage.

Meanwhile, there are no expectations Apple will drastically improve battery performance with the iPad Mini 7. The 6th-generation tablet boasts a 5078 mAh capacity, which is big enough to keep things powered on for a single day, or roughly eight hours, depending on your usage.

As for storage, there are calls for Apple to increase the base storage option of the iPad Mini to 128GB, instead of the 64GB we’ve seen in previous editions. The ever-increasing size of files, due to higher quality software and cameras, means 64GB doesn’t really give you much in the way of storage in the modern age.

If Apple complies, it may also mean an increase in the higher limit. iPad Mini 6’s maximum storage option was 256GB but, if the lower end is increased, the higher end could also be increased to 512GB. That would, naturally, be more than enough space to store all your photos, books, magazines and anything else you need without having to worry about removing anything.

Camera

The camera isn’t really a selling point of the iPad mini series, but after many years without an upgrade, we might expect to finally see some for the iPad Mini 7. Rumors point towards a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front-facing camera.

When will the iPad Mini 7 be released?

As previously mentioned, many believe we’re going to be introduced to the iPad Mini 7 in the fall of 2024. That might mean a release date that sneaks into early 2025. Journalist Mark Gurman has even backed these claims up by telling us there will be an announcement before the end of 2024.

However, leaker @revegnus1, who no longer appears to be active on X, recently posted an Apple roadmap that takes us to 2027. This clearly shows plans for an iPad Mini with OLED display in 2026.

That said, there seems to be more and more expectation that a late 2024/early 2025 release is more accurate at this stage. It could just mean the iPad Mini 8 with OLED display will be in 2026 instead.

How much will the iPad Mini 7 cost?

We can only go by speculation at this stage but it’s looking increasingly likely that Apple will stick with the starting price of $499 for the iPad Mini 7 with WiFi only and $649 for WiFi + Cellular.

That was the pricing strategy for the iPad Mini 6 and it was more expensive than the iPad Mini 5.

However, if we do get the OLED display after all, Apple may therefore introduce another price increase to accommodate.

Featured Image: Apple