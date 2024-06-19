Apple halts work on Vision Pro, turns focus to releasing a cheaper Vision headset next year

Apple is reportedly stopping work on its next Vision Pro headset as analysts and supply chain partners have flagged slowing sales of the current device.

According to The Information, the technology giant is halting plans for the second-generation high-end model but is working on a cheaper alternative.

The publisher reports speaking with insiders involved in the supply and manufacturing of the headsets who say a more affordable Vision product will be released before the end of 2025.

It’s expected this new version will have fewer features and will be sold at a lower price point, tipped to be around the $1500 mark. A big decrease from the $3,499 entry point of the original Vision Pro.

Apple hasn’t commented on the report.

Apple’s Vision Pro has struggled to make it into the mainstream market

With its high price tag, Apple has struggled to penetrate the mainstream market. By creating a cheaper model, the interest in the headset could grow.

Back in January, around 180,000 Vision Pro headsets had been sold on the first pre-order weekend.

Another analyst predicted the trillion-dollar company had taken between 160,000 and 180,000 orders for its new launch. And while those are hefty numbers, it marked a very slow start in comparison to what the company is normally used to.

While there was an initial burst of excitement in the lead-up to release, some reviews haven’t been so favorable in the months since.

In one report, the device was described as being a work in progress that “you’re probably not going to buy.”

It hasn’t been a cheap product for the company to create either, as research claims each device costs a whopping $1,500 to manufacture.

This was found to be considerably more than other wearables which could explain the price point of the device.

Featured Image: Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash