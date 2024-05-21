Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Canada and UK next in line for Vision Pro international rollout

Canada and UK next in line for Vision Pro international rollout

Apple Vision Pro logo in the front of the Apple Store, in New York.
TL:DR

  • Apple's Vision Pro, released in the US in February, is expected to debut soon in Canada, the UK, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, France, and Germany.
  • The Vision Pro is Apple's first 3D camera and wearable device, enabling control via hands, eyes, and voice, with training for international employees underway.
  • Despite selling 180,000 units during its January pre-order, subsequent sales have been slow, attributed to its high price of $3,499.

Ever since Apple’s Vision Pro was released in the United States in February, eager fans worldwide have been waiting for its international debut.

Well, people in Canada and the United Kingdom could soon have their hands on the product alongside others as launches could be rolled out shortly.

The Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first 3D camera and wearable device that includes spatial experiences so users can control the technology with their hands, eyes, and voice.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the first countries to see the Vision Pro roll-out include China, Japan, Korea, Australia, France, and Germany.

A week after this report, Canada, UK, and Singapore were added to the list as well.

https://x.com/markgurman/status/1791622882713620600

While it’s not yet known when this will take place, with Apple keeping hush on the whole thing, the report indicates that the Apple Vision Pro expansion will take place after the Worldwide Developers Conference.

This is an event held between June 10 – June 14 at Apple Park in California where the technology giant delights fans by sharing new releases and announcements.

In the initial report, Gurman explains how Vision Pro training has begun for employees in international stores: “The company began holding training sessions in recent days and has flown hundreds of employees from its international stores to Cupertino, California, to learn how to demonstrate the device for customers, according to people with knowledge of the matter…

“The company is training workers from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, indicating that those areas will be some of the first international markets for the device.”

How did Apple’s Vision Pro perform in the United States?

The Vision Pro headset sold 180,000 units during its January pre-order weekend, but since then the sales are thought to be underwhelming.

Reports have indicated a slow uptake following the initial burst of excitement. While some glowing reviews have been published, many point back to the high price point.

The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 which isn’t an accessible price for the mass market.

In one report, from Joanna Stern at the Wall Street Journal, the device was described as being a work in progress that “you’re probably not going to buy.”

Featured Image: Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Apple Vision Pro logo in the front of the Apple Store, in New York.
Canada and UK next in line for Vision Pro international rollout
Sophie Atkinson
A vibrant and striking image of an empty courtroom, with the USA flag prominently displayed. The flag is folded and stands tall in the center of the room. The courtroom is adorned with wooden furniture and has a sense of grandeur. In the foreground, the Google logo is creatively incorporated, seamlessly blending with the courtroom's architecture. The overall ambiance is a mix of patriotism and innovation, with a touch of surrealism., vibrant
Google pays preemptive damages to avoid US jury trial
Rachael Davies
Copilot+ PC at Microsoft
Microsoft promises instant AI recall with Copilot+ PCs
Rachael Davies
Suspect arrested in $100M Incognito Market dark web drugs operation. The image depicts a scene of a dark web marketplace. The setting appears to be a dimly lit, underground room with neon lights. The sign above the entrance reads "DARK WEB MARKETPLACE" in bright red neon letters. Inside, several individuals are seated at tables, each interacting with holographic computer screens displaying various illegal goods and activities, such as a marijuana leaf and cryptocurrency symbols. The individuals are dressed in dark, hooded clothing, with some wearing masks and goggles to conceal their identities. The atmosphere is secretive and tense, highlighting the illicit nature of the transactions taking place.
Suspect arrested in $100M Incognito Market dark web drugs operation
Suswati Basu
Title art for NeoSprint, the arcade racing game from Atari and publisher, Headless Chicken, released on June 27, 2024.
Atari confirms release date and details for arcade racer NeoSprint
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apple Vision Pro logo in the front of the Apple Store, in New York.
Technology

Canada and UK next in line for Vision Pro international rollout
Sophie Atkinson5 seconds

Ever since Apple’s Vision Pro was released in the United States in February, eager fans worldwide have been waiting for its international debut. Well, people in Canada and the United...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.