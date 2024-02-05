Apex Legends Season 20 brings big changes to the ever-popular shooter

Apex Legends has managed to stick it out and celebrated its fifth-year anniversary yesterday (February 5th), which is no mean feat when you consider the number of shooters that have come and gone during that time. It is a testament to both Apex and Fortnite’s innovation that has kept them at the top of the pile.

Somewhere throughout those five years, we are no about to hit the 20th season of Apex Legends and it will bring some larger game changes than we usually get, both in gameplay and on a tech level.

The moniker for the series is Breakout, and right off the bat, the massive technological change for next-gen consoles is that it will bring with it (finally) 120Hz gameplay and adaptive triggers and haptics for all Xbox Series machines and PlayStation 5.

The big gameplay change that will affect the way Apex Legends works for the foreseeable future comes to the game’s Armor system. No longer will the game’s shields be lootable. No more stumbling across a lucky purple armor for you, no, now armor is directly tied into the new Legend Upgrade system. As you play you will level up your Legend and your shield will scale accordingly. This is undoubtedly better for good players, but if you just like dropping in and surviving that bit longer because you got lucky with a decent shield, the chances of you ever attaining the converted new red shield after maxing out would seem to be slimmer.

Apex Legends Season 20 map rotation

The three maps that will rotate throughout the season are World’s Edge, Olympus, and Stormpoint. If you are playing Mixtape there is a brand new map called Thunderdome that is a nod to the original King’s Canyon map.

There are other easter eggs celebrating the game’s five-year history throughout the game.

Apex Legends Breakout will launch, as ever, on a Tuesday – next Tuesday in fact, 13th February for all available platforms, with the next-gen consoles getting the 120Hz version from day one.