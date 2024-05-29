Android Auto 12.0 is here and drivers can now watch TV and streaming platforms

Google has officially released Android Auto 12.0, the latest version of the built-in app that connects to car dashboards and entertainment units.

The update brings several changes, including new applications and features that aim to enhance the driving experience and allow people to use apps from their smartphones while on the road.

On May 15, the company revealed through its developer blog that more than 200 million cars are now compatible with Android Auto and almost 40 car models are even offering Google built-in.

One of the most notable features is the introduction of more entertainment-based apps, including the arrival of video streaming applications like Max and Peacock.

While this sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, safety measures have been implemented to make sure the apps are only accessible when the vehicle is parked and not in motion.

The Angry Birds game is also available in select cars with Google built-in and the Uber Driver app is visible in Android Auto. This will speed up the process of Uber drivers accepting rides and deliveries, with the usual turn-by-turn directions appearing on a bigger screen.

For those who spend a lot of time in a parked car, Google Cast will now be possible meaning you can cast video content from your phone or tablet directly to the car.

It’s not all fun and games, though, as the 12.0 version has brought in improvements to the system’s stability and compatibility. Potential bugs are said to have been identified and fixed which should result in a more reliable user experience.

The app’s compatibility with a wider range of car models has been boosted too which should reduce connectivity issues if it works as it should.

How to get the Android Auto 12.0 update

You just need to update the Android Auto app in the Google Play Store to receive the 12.0 version.

A manual installation is possible too with the APK file being available on APK Mirror.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram