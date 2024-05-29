Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Android Auto 12.0 is here and drivers can now watch TV and streaming platforms

Android Auto 12.0 is here and drivers can now watch TV and streaming platforms

A sleek and modern car interior with Android Auto prominently displayed on the central touchscreen. A captivating video is playing on t he screen, showcasing a breathtaking landscape of mountains, waterfalls, and lush greenery. The overall ambiance is serene and futuristic, with a sense of smooth and seamless connectivity. The car is equipped with comfortable leather seats and advanced controls, providing an immersive and luxurious experience
tl;dr

  • Android Auto 12.0 released, boasting new apps and features for improved driving.
  • Over 200M cars compatible, with entertainment apps like Max and Peacock added.
  • Safety measures in place, including restricted app access while driving; system stability enhanced.

Google has officially released Android Auto 12.0, the latest version of the built-in app that connects to car dashboards and entertainment units.

The update brings several changes, including new applications and features that aim to enhance the driving experience and allow people to use apps from their smartphones while on the road.

On May 15, the company revealed through its developer blog that more than 200 million cars are now compatible with Android Auto and almost 40 car models are even offering Google built-in.

One of the most notable features is the introduction of more entertainment-based apps, including the arrival of video streaming applications like Max and Peacock.

While this sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, safety measures have been implemented to make sure the apps are only accessible when the vehicle is parked and not in motion.

The Angry Birds game is also available in select cars with Google built-in and the Uber Driver app is visible in Android Auto. This will speed up the process of Uber drivers accepting rides and deliveries, with the usual turn-by-turn directions appearing on a bigger screen.

For those who spend a lot of time in a parked car, Google Cast will now be possible meaning you can cast video content from your phone or tablet directly to the car.

It’s not all fun and games, though, as the 12.0 version has brought in improvements to the system’s stability and compatibility. Potential bugs are said to have been identified and fixed which should result in a more reliable user experience.

The app’s compatibility with a wider range of car models has been boosted too which should reduce connectivity issues if it works as it should.

How to get the Android Auto 12.0 update

You just need to update the Android Auto app in the Google Play Store to receive the 12.0 version.

A manual installation is possible too with the APK file being available on APK Mirror.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A sleek and modern car interior with Android Auto prominently displayed on the central touchscreen. A captivating video is playing on t he screen, showcasing a breathtaking landscape of mountains, waterfalls, and lush greenery. The overall ambiance is serene and futuristic, with a sense of smooth and seamless connectivity. The car is equipped with comfortable leather seats and advanced controls, providing an immersive and luxurious experience
Android Auto 12.0 is here and drivers can now watch TV and streaming platforms
Sophie Atkinson
HubSpot offices with logo int the forefront
HubSpot stock price surges after talks of Google deal
Sophie Atkinson
Cover image for 207's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. A soldier is running facing the viewer with his weapon raised.
Uvalde shooting victims’ families sue Call of Duty’s makers and Meta
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of David Beckham in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2014. He's wearing a nude coloured suit with a black tie.
David Beckham teams up with China tech giant Alibaba
Sophie Atkinson
a frustrated computer user, seen from behind, seated at a desk with a glowing computer screen in front of him. the user has one hand on his head and the other is shaking a fist
Banish Google’s batty AI from searches with the ‘udm=14’ trick
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sleek and modern car interior with Android Auto prominently displayed on the central touchscreen. A captivating video is playing on t he screen, showcasing a breathtaking landscape of mountains, waterfalls, and lush greenery. The overall ambiance is serene and futuristic, with a sense of smooth and seamless connectivity. The car is equipped with comfortable leather seats and advanced controls, providing an immersive and luxurious experience
Big Tech

Android Auto 12.0 is here and drivers can now watch TV and streaming platforms
Sophie Atkinson8 seconds

Google has officially released Android Auto 12.0, the latest version of the built-in app that connects to car dashboards and entertainment units. The update brings several changes, including new applications...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.