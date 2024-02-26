Google brings Gemini to Messages and adds AI text summaries for Android Auto

Google has announced a string of fresh updates – the most popular of which is the introduction of Gemini into Messages and AI text summaries for when driving.

Announced at this year’s MWC in Barcelona, Messages users can access Gemini without leaving the app. Users can ask Gemini for advice on drafting messages, brainstorming ideas, arranging plans, or simply just have a chat with it to pass some time.

This feature is still in its beta phase, so is only available for English language Messages users according to Google.

Google uses AI to boost accessibility

Next on Google’s slate of updates was Android Auto, which is receiving an AI boost. Designed to help reduce distractions for drivers receiving texts while behind the wheel. Whether it’s a friend who insists on sending essays over texts or the relentless ding of a group chat trying to arrange plans; Android Auto will condense the gist of these messages into an easily readable nugget of text; also offering a suggested reply, such as an ETA. Allowing you to respond with a quick tap and remain focussed on driving. And you’re friends will be none the wiser.

On top of this, Google also broke the news on some updated accessibility features for Android, such as AI-generated image captions via the Lookout app. The AI will be able to formulate descriptions for images found online or received via text; then broadcast this to the user. Initially, this feature is only available in English but will be released across the world eventually.

Google Lens is also receiving an update, allowing users to point their cameras at buildings and points of interest, such as museums, train stations, or restaurants, and hear information and facts about it.

Lastly, Spotify integration has seen a boost – allowing users to seamlessly switch between their connected devices – such as speakers, headphones, or Smart TVs.