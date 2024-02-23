Google adds AI writing help to Chrome

The latest AI addition arriving in Google Chrome M122 is its ‘”help me write” feature, which, shockingly enough, aids users with the written word. But while other types of AI might help you with a covering letter or longer article, Google’s ‘help me write’ is very much about improving short form content. Think sales listings, short emails, and brief restaurant reviews.

“The tool will understand the context of the webpage you’re on to suggest relevant content,” the company explained in a blog post. “For example, as an avid gardener, if I’m writing a review for garden shears, Chrome will pull out relevant details about the item from the page to support my recommendation so it’s more valuable to other hobbyists.”

However, a tool like “Help Me Write” isn’t an entirely new concept. Microsoft Edge already has its equivalent with the ‘compose’ tool, so it’s arguable that, in introducing this feature, Google is simply attempting to play catch-up.

A few disclaimers

However, Google was careful to add a few disclaimers about the software. It notes that the tool “doesn’t provide medical, legal, or financial advice” and that the tool “can be inaccurate or offensive since it’s still in an experimental status.”

Ultimately, it’s unsurprising that the company is being extra careful after what happened with the Gemini image generation tool. It was taken down after being accused of being too “woke.” This is because the software appeared to overcorrect against the risk of racism, which led to historical inaccuracies when the image generator was asked to take pictures of Native Americans or the Founding Fathers.