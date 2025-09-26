Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Amount of people seeking support for gambling losses is growing in the UK

Amount of people seeking support for gambling losses is growing in the UK

A photograph of a person with disheveled brown hair, face buried in their hands in a display of intense stress. A silver laptop sits open on a dark wood table, displaying a complex spreadsheet, while a smartphone with a cracked screen lies nearby. The background is a blurred office setting with muted gray walls and a single desk lamp casting a harsh, yellow light on the scene, emphasizing the feeling of exhaustion and pressure.

There’s an increasing number of people who are reaching out for support for gambling losses in the UK, with over £5M in gambling debts having been reported since January, which is almost double compared to the whole of 2024.

The number of people seeking financial guidance since the start of 2025 is already higher than the whole of last year, according to the charity GamCare. It’s in June, July and August that the number of registrations has doubled year-on-year.

The charity, which has a national gambling helpline, says those who have entered its service since January this year have reported collective debts of over £5.3M in total, with an average of £4,682 per person.

The total figure of debt reported in the first eight months of this year has almost doubled compared to the entirety of last year, when it stood at over £2.8 million.

Over £5.3m in collective debts reported, as people seek out support for gambling debt

Kathy Wade, Money Guidance Service Manager, commented: “We often hear from people who struggle with gambling that it doesn’t feel like real money they are betting with. A lot of the people we see are young men who are looking for big financial wins either through gambling or even cryptocurrency investing, but it can lead to riskier behaviours around these activities.”

In August 2025, a total of 198 referrals came through the charity whereas this month saw 69 in the year previous. For this year, January had 84 referrals, February 94, March 128, April 163, May 147, June 172, and July 165.

“It is especially difficult for people who look to gambling to make extra money for their daily household costs, which continue to feel squeezed by rising pressures,” continued Kathy Wade.

“We know that many people gamble safely, but we would not encourage anyone to gamble with the goal of making extra money to cover their essential bills.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Toronto, Ontario
Ontario iGaming market sees an 8% increase in cash bets in August
Rachael Davies
A photograph of a weathered wooden sign prominently displaying "Illinois" in bold white letters. The sign is slightly angled, positioned in the foreground with a vintage aesthetic. Behind the sign, a two-lane highway stretches into the distance under a clear blue sky, lined with fields of golden wheat gently swaying in the breeze. Warm afternoon sunlight illuminates the scene, casting long shadows and highlighting the texture of the sign and the vastness of the American landscape.
Illinois policy group says lawmakers should roll back sports betting tax fee
Sophie Atkinson
MGM China
MGM China warns about an AI-generated deepfake investment scam
Rachael Davies
Suzie Zhao in poker action at Live at the Bike! / Jeffery Bernard Morris, the man convicted for the horrific murder of poker star and commentator Susie Zhao, has had his last appeal denied by the Michigan Supreme Court. 
Jeffery Bernard Morris, killer of poker star Susie Zhao, denied final appeal
Graeme Hanna
Dr Beccy Cooper, Labour MP and chair of the Gambling Reform APPG / More than 100 Labour MPs in the United Kingdom have signed a letter calling on the government to raise taxes on gambling companies as a means to reduce child poverty. 
101 UK Labour MPs call to raise taxes on gambling companies to tackle child poverty
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Toronto, Ontario
Betting

Ontario iGaming market sees an 8% increase in cash bets in August
Rachael Davies35 minutes

The Ontario iGaming market has seen an 8% month-on-month increase in cash wagers in August, ahead of sports betting season in the fall. According to data from iGaming Ontario in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software