AMD revives high-end desktop market with new Threadripper

AMD has released its latest generation of high-performance processors aimed at the high-end desktop (HEDT) market, the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series. These new chips mark AMD’s return to the HEDT segment after skipping it in the previous 5000 series.

According to a recent Andandtech report, the new Threadripper 7000 lineup includes the flagship 7980X with 64 cores and 128 threads, the 7970X with 32 cores and 64 threads, and the 7960X with 24 cores and 48 threads. All three models are built on AMD’s latest Zen 4 architecture and 5nm manufacturing process, bringing significant jumps in performance and efficiency compared to previous generation Threadripper processors.

The top-of-the-line 7980X has a base clock of 2.5GHz and turbo clock reaching up to 5.1GHz. It offers 48 lanes of PCIe Gen 5 connectivity and supports quad-channel DDR5 memory with up to 1TB capacity when using RDIMMs. The 7980X is tailored for extreme multitasking scenarios and workloads that can leverage a high core count, like 3D rendering, video editing, code compilation, and scientific computing.

The 32-core 7970X ramps up the base clock speed to 3.2GHz while matching the 7980X’s 5.1GHz boost frequency. It retains the same PCIe and memory support, providing an ideal middle-ground between performance and price at $2499.

Finally, the most affordable 7960X dials back the core count to 24 but enables an even higher turbo clock of 5.3GHz, starting from a 3.2GHz base clock. With a price of $1499, it delivers significantly more performance than mainstream desktop chips for users focused on memory bandwidth and I/O rather than raw multi-threaded throughput.

All three new Threadripper processors are drop-in compatible with existing sTRX4 coolers but require beefy cooling with their high 350W TDPs. They are supported by AMD’s new TRX50 platform and chipset, offering 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes plus 32 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

By bringing Zen 4 architecture to the HEDT market, AMD aims to deliver no-compromise desktop performance for the most demanding professional use cases spanning content creation, visual effects, scientific research, and more. The company is positioning Threadripper 7000 chips against Intel Xeon workstation processors while out-muscling the best available mainstream desktop CPUs.

With strong multi-threaded performance and vastly increased I/O bandwidth, the return of Threadripper establishes AMD as the only option for users needing more computing power than even the top-tier Ryzen 9 desktop chips can provide. While niche, the extreme performance capabilities of the 7000 series cement HEDT as a viable path forward for select ultra-enthusiasts and professional power users alike.

