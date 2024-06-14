Amazon has a huge deal on Xbox, PS5 games and more

Get your summer games lined up for less with this huge Amazon deal. There are hundreds of games for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch available, including some new triple-A numbers, all on offer for buy one, get one free.

You can see the entire selection of game deals on Amazon, but here are a few of our top recommendations to snag while the offer lasts.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Platform: PlayStation 5

Price: $69

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an epic, sprawling fantasy RPG. The player is The Arisen and must hunt down legendary foes, slaying dragons, and other huge beasts. The third-person action game includes a range of different vocations players can choose from to customize how they do battle, and fast travel is very limited in scope to ensure players truly explore the world.

Starfield

Platform: Xbox Series X|S

Price: $62.99

The first new world created by Bethesda in 25 years, Starfield is an epic space adventure RPG where players can explore hundreds of planets, meet hundreds of NPCs, and gorge on a feast of quests. Bethesda has continued to release updates to bring fixes and improvements to the game, and now is the perfect time to snag the base game before the expansion, Shattered Space, comes out later this year.

Diablo 4

Platform: PlayStation 5

Price: $59.99

The latest in the long-running series of isometric action RPGs from Blizzard, Diablo 4 is an absolutely huge game with a boatload of content. Can you defeat the onrushing hoards of demons to keep Sanctuary safe? Diablo 4 sees frequent updates with different Seasons offering new challenges and rewards to players. The expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is coming out in October, which gives you enough time to beat the main campaign and get ready to delve into an ancient jungle with Neyrelle.

Sea of Stars

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $39.99

A turn-based RPG inspired by classics of the genre, Sea of Stars is an award-winning, story-rich game. Follow the story of two Children of the Solstice who must learn to work together and combine the powers of the sun and moon into Eclipse magic in order to protect the world from the evil alchemist, The Fleshmancer, and his horrible creations.

Featured image credit: Anthony via Pexels