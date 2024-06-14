Languagesx
Amazon has a huge deal on Xbox, PS5 games and more

A captivating and lively illustration for an advertisement showcasing an epic sale on Xbox and PS5 games. The image is a burst of energetic colors, with game controllers for Xbox and PS5 at the center. Surrounding the controllers are a whirlwind of colorful shapes and patterns, including stars, lightning bolts, and digital pixels. The overall feel of the advertisement is vibrant and dynamic, enticing potential customers to take advantage of the massive sale., vibrant, illustration
TL:DR

  • Amazon is offering a buy one, get one free deal on hundreds of games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
  • Top picks include Dragon's Dogma 2 ($69) for PS5, Starfield ($62.99) for Xbox Series X|S, and Diablo 4 ($59.99) for PS5.
  • Other great options include Sea of Stars ($39.99) for Nintendo Switch, an award-winning, story-rich turn-based RPG.

Get your summer games lined up for less with this huge Amazon deal. There are hundreds of games for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch available, including some new triple-A numbers, all on offer for buy one, get one free.

You can see the entire selection of game deals on Amazon, but here are a few of our top recommendations to snag while the offer lasts.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

  • Platform: PlayStation 5
  • Price: $69

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an epic, sprawling fantasy RPG. The player is The Arisen and must hunt down legendary foes, slaying dragons, and other huge beasts. The third-person action game includes a range of different vocations players can choose from to customize how they do battle, and fast travel is very limited in scope to ensure players truly explore the world.

Starfield

  • Platform: Xbox Series X|S
  • Price: $62.99

The first new world created by Bethesda in 25 years, Starfield is an epic space adventure RPG where players can explore hundreds of planets, meet hundreds of NPCs, and gorge on a feast of quests. Bethesda has continued to release updates to bring fixes and improvements to the game, and now is the perfect time to snag the base game before the expansion, Shattered Space, comes out later this year.

Diablo 4

  • Platform: PlayStation 5
  • Price: $59.99

The latest in the long-running series of isometric action RPGs from Blizzard, Diablo 4 is an absolutely huge game with a boatload of content. Can you defeat the onrushing hoards of demons to keep Sanctuary safe? Diablo 4 sees frequent updates with different Seasons offering new challenges and rewards to players. The expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is coming out in October, which gives you enough time to beat the main campaign and get ready to delve into an ancient jungle with Neyrelle.

Sea of Stars

  • Platform: Nintendo Switch
  • Price: $39.99

A turn-based RPG inspired by classics of the genre, Sea of Stars is an award-winning, story-rich game. Follow the story of two Children of the Solstice who must learn to work together and combine the powers of the sun and moon into Eclipse magic in order to protect the world from the evil alchemist, The Fleshmancer, and his horrible creations.

Featured image credit: Anthony via Pexels

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…


