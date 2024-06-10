Diablo IV Vessel of Hatred expansion incoming – release date, pre-order info, and everything else we know so far

Languagesx
Artwork from Diablo IV's Vessel of Hatred

Diablo IV seasons are so, um last month. Sure new game mechanics and Helltide tweaks are cool but what we really want is a brand-new, massive expansion for a Diablo game that now seems to be truly heading in the right direction.

Well, fortunately, if you have been sitting there thinking, ‘Surely a Diablo 4 expansion is going to get announced soon?’ then your wait is over and you need wonder no more.

The charmingly titled Vessel of Hatred is incoming to Diablo IV and we only have to wait a few months to get our hands on it. So let’s find out a bit more about it. But be warned – it’s expensive!

Vessel of Hatred release date

The first Diablo IV expansion – Vessel of Hatred has been confirmed by Blizzard as arriving on 8th October 2024.

It can be pre-ordered now and there are bonuses for doing so which we will outline below.

What is Vessel of Hatred about?

Remember Neyrelle? Course you do – voiced by the outstanding Judy Alice Lee, Neyrelle is back. A new area of the map – Nahantu becomes available in the expansion and you must journey there to find her where she is “suffering the gate of her choice to imprison the Prime Evil Mephisto and seeking a means to destroy him,”

Prepare for the next chapter of Diablo IV. Your search for Neyrelle takes you deep into an ancient jungle in an attempt to uncover Mephisto’s malicious agenda and put his corruption to an end once and for all. But be warned – within infernal jungle mists await gruesome new foes, plotting your demise. Your survival, and the fate of Neyrelle’s soul, hang in the balance.

Vessel of Hatred new class

The expansion brings with it a new class to play – the apex predator of the jungle – the all-new Spiritborn.

We will find out more about the Spiritborn on July 18th apparently, but for now, we know that you will Battle with styles and mystical synergies that could only be awakened deep beneath the jungle’s canopy.” So, nothing then.

What’s new in Vessel of Hatred?

Blizzard is, interestingly, promising new dungeons that should be tackled as a co-op – classing them as “first of its kind to Diablo”.

We are also getting pets. Little cute pets. Which, let’s face it are just an addition to a skin as it’s not like they can be killed and we have to grieve for them. But still. Cute.

Vessel of Hatred Pre-order bonuses

The new pets in DIablo IV

Of course, if you put your money where your mouth is and pre-order Vessel of Hatred now you get some unlockables instantly in your game, like now, before Vessel of Hatred comes out. And these bonuses are….pets!

There are three versions of Vessel of Hatred – the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions and the more they cost the more PETS you get!

We will go into the prices in a moment – saving that until the end – but with the Standard Edition you get one pet and a gem, the Deluxe Edition will bring you two pets, a mount and armor bundle, and the Ultimate Edition bags you three pets, five class armor sets, 3,000 Plat and a Battle Pass Token.

How much is Vessel of Hatred

Okaaaay. So here’s the kicker. The standard version of Vessel of Hatred is $39.99 with the subsequent upgrades being $53.99 and $80.99.

Previous Diablo expansions for other games have come in around $40 as well but the extra bonus editions are not cheap. You have to like a lot of Diablo IV to be spent another $80 on an expansion, but these are the times we live in.

