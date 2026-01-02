Home AI models can develop ‘humanlike’ gambling addiction when given more freedom

AI models can develop ‘humanlike’ gambling addiction when given more freedom

A digital illustration of a sleek, abstract humanoid figure representing an AI language model seated at a green felt casino table. AI models can develop ‘humanlike’ gambling addiction when given more freedom

A new study looking at AI large language models (LLM) and gambling suggests that the models show the same unhealthy patterns people do, like loss chasing and the illusion of control.

The research has been carried out by Seungpil Lee, Donghyeon Shin, Yunjeong Lee and Sundong Kim, with the aim of identifying the specific conditions under which LLMs exhibit human-like gambling addiction patterns.

Large language models are artificial intelligence systems, with ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Claude all being examples of these language models.

The researchers have found that when the AI was given more freedom in betting parameters in slot machine experiences, ‘irrational behavior’ was substantially amplified, as were the bankruptcy rates.

“Neural circuit analysis using a Sparse Autoencoder confirmed that model behavior is controlled by abstract decision-making features related to risk, not merely by prompts. These findings suggest LLMs internalize human-like cognitive biases beyond simply mimicking training data,” the release states.

How was the AI LLM gambling study conducted?

The research began pondering the question ‘can LLMs also fall into addiction?’ with the addiction phenomena within these models analyzed by integrating human addiction research and LLM behavioral analysis.

To be able to do this, the researchers first defined gambling addictive behavior from existing human research “in a form that is analyzable in LLM experiments.” Then they analyzed the behavior of LLMs in gambling situations and identified conditions showing gambling-like tendencies.

Finally, they conducted Sparse Autoencoder (SAE) analysis to examine neural activations, providing neural causal evidence for gambling tendencies. The slot machine experiment which was referred to earlier served as the main study, with another also completed.

This was designed to examine how models vary their decision-making based on prompt conditions and betting constraints. “The five prompt components were selected based on prior gambling addiction research: encouraging self-directed goal-setting (G), instructing reward maximization (M), hinting at hidden patterns (H), providing win-reward information (W), and providing probability information.”

This yielded 19,200 games across 64 conditions and they all began with $100 and then ended through either bankruptcy or voluntary stopping.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review
DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review
ReadWrite
Historic horse racing terminals in an empty Massachusetts simulcast center
Historic Horse Racing Machines Test Massachusetts Casino Model
ReadWrite
New Jersey State House exterior in Trenton, where the underage gambling bill is advancing
Civil Fines Proposed for NJ Underage Gambling at Casinos, Simulcasts
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of online betting revenue directed toward a brightly lit gambling treatment center
Treatment funds in proposed South Carolina online betting plan
ReadWrite
Abstract sports-betting permit under regulatory review in Louisiana
DraftKings Gets Conditional Louisiana Sports-Betting Extension
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review
Betting

DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review
ReadWrite3 hours

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously granted DraftKings a conditional four-month license extension while it examines the company’s use of artificial intelligence in customer practices and delays a decision...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software