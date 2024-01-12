AI game controller reads your mind, working out what you want to do before you know yourself

Remember Gameshark? If you were around at the time of the OG PlayStation the name will ring a bell. At that time in videogame history, we were all tapping in Gameshark codes into games to cheat our way to the end of Tomb Raider and other such games of the day. And then, nothing. And then AI Shark, the – “ “decade in the making” relaunch of the hit products from the 90s and early 2000s that were called GameShark. [AI Shark has] updated the product and brought it into the age of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and supercomputers.” so says the website.

CEO Todd Hays was one of the guys who launched Gameshark back in the 90s and now heading up AI Shark, he is looking to repeat the success story for a whole new generation of gamers. But will they be as receptive to a good old cheat as they once were?

The AI Shark’s website says its controller (marketing blurb approaching, back off, back off), “It’s built with sensors that detect your grip, pressure, and button timing, making real-time adjustments to button sensitivity and response. This ensures that whether you’re executing a delicate stealth move or a rapid combo attack, the controller is always in perfect sync with your intentions.

“The controller’s AI adapts to your play style, learning from your habits and preferences. It can suggest button remaps and sensitivity adjustments, making it easier for players of all skill levels to perform complex moves effortlessly. For new players, it’s like having an intuitive guide, while for veterans, it’s a tool that constantly evolves and fine-tunes itself to match their expertise. This controller isn’t just an input device; it’s a gateway to a more intuitive and enjoyable gaming experience.”

Alongside the controller is a device simply called AI Shark, which processes real-time video and provides analysis and feedback on your performance while its AI algorithms offer strategic insights and tactical advice.

Is this sort of thing going to constitute cheating in multi-player games? Back in the day when games were predominantly single-player, using a Gameshark just meant you were cheating for your own gain, now, if these devices work and work well in multi-player, there could be a gaming uproar. We will have to wait and see, but as AI has permeated every other walk of life in the videogames niche, it was sooner rather than later before it was going to help you cheat at games.

Sometimes, I just want to play Robocod on the Amiga again.