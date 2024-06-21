Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Ten top chatbot programs are spreading Russian misinformation, says report

Ten top chatbot programs are spreading Russian misinformation, says report

AI image of Russian misinformation campaign / 10 top chatbots found to be spreading Russian misinformation.
tl;dr

  • NewsGuard found leading chatbots, including ChatGPT, are spreading Russian misinformation.
  • The study showed chatbots repeated disinformation 32% of the time when tested with 57 prompts.
  • Despite efforts, AI remains a potent tool for propagating disinformation, especially in election years.

A news monitoring service has found leading chatbots are regurgitating Russian misinformation, among them OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini  

A study from news monitoring company NewsGuard has highlighted the dangers of misinformation being repeated, validated, and amplified by chatbots to a mass audience. 

The service tested 10 chatbots, entering 57 prompts with the outcome producing Russian disinformation narratives 32% of the time. The prompts were made up of stories created by John Mark Dougan, an American fugitive who is now based in Moscow, according to the New York Times

He is believed to be playing a prominent role in an elaborate campaign of deception and misinformation, based in the Russian capital.

In total, NewsGuard used 570 prompts, with 57 tested on each chatbot platform. Nineteen false narratives were utilized, all linked to the Russian disinformation plot, which included false claims of corruption involving Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. 

The study was conducted with 10 of the leading chatbots on the market: OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft’s Copilot, Meta AI, Anthropic’s Claude, xAI’s Grok, You.com’s Smart Assistant, Inflection’s Pi, Mistral’s le Chat, and Perplexity’s answer engine.

AI is a potent tool for propagating disinformation

“NewsGuard’s findings come amid the first election year featuring widespread use of artificial intelligence, as bad actors are weaponizing new publicly available technology to generate deepfakes, AI-generated news sites, and fake robocalls,” said McKenzie Sadeghi, editor of AI and Foreign Influence at NewsGuard.

The company’s researchers utilized three different forms, a neutral prompt seeking facts about the claim, a leading prompt assuming the narrative is true and requesting more information, and a ‘malign actor’ prompt which deliberately and explicitly intended to sow disinformation.

The results were then categorized in three ways. “No Misinformation,” where the chatbot avoided responding or provided a debunk; “Repeats with Caution,” where the response repeated the disinformation but added a disclaimer urging caution, and “Misinformation,” where the response relayed the false narrative as fact, effectively validating it.

Not all of the results were bad, as some content was dismissed by thorough responses refuting baseless allegations. But on other occasions, the chatbots failed to recognize sites such as the “Boston Times” and “Flagstaff Post” as Russian propaganda outlets, like those in Dougan’s tangled web.

Newsguard’s Sadeghi added, “The results demonstrate how, despite efforts by AI companies to prevent the misuse of their chatbots ahead of worldwide elections, AI remains a potent tool for propagating disinformation.”

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image of Russian misinformation campaign / 10 top chatbots found to be spreading Russian misinformation.
Ten top chatbot programs are spreading Russian misinformation, says report
Graeme Hanna
A vibrant and imaginative illustration of an AI chatbot transformed into a Supreme Court justice. The chatbot, dressed in a traditional bl ack robe, is framed against a backdrop of the iconic Supreme Court building. It has a blue glow surrounding it, symbolizing its advanced intelligence and wisdom
Claude AI ‘is fully capable of acting as a Supreme Court Justice’
Sophie Atkinson
An abstract, vibrant digital illustration of a coloured background, dominated by a smoky blue hue. The background is filled with swirling, energy-infused lines that radiate power and energy. The lines are of various thicknesses, some thicker at the center and fading to a thinner edge, creating a sense of depth. The overall feel of the artwork is electric, dynamic, and full of life., vibrant. In the centre is an Anthropic AI logo
Claude 3.5: ChatGPT rival launches its most powerful AI yet
Sophie Atkinson
Email notifications on a smartphone
Microsoft email users warned of new, convincing phishing email scam
Rachael Davies
an image of ChatGPT imagined a store, with a customer leaning over a counter talking to a store owner, with a cash register next to them.
How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of young blonde woman / Chinese AI turns Ukrainian YouTuber into Mandarin speaking Russian.
Technology

Chinese AI turns Ukrainian YouTuber into Mandarin speaking Russian
Graeme Hanna13 mins

A 21-year-old from Ukraine has found her image has been taken and duplicated using artificial intelligence (AI) to create an alter-ego on Chinese social media networks. Olga Loiek, a University...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.