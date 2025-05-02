AGOK hits out at Kenyan government over 30-day advertising ban

Kenyan gambling operators have come out against the government’s “blanket advertising bans“. The Kenyan government has begun to take action against the rising popularity of gambling in the country, with advertisement bans the next step.

This comes as earlier in the week, Kenyan authorities issued an ultimatum to broadcasters to ease up on gambling content. Now, the Association of Gaming Operators-Kenya (AGOK) has hit out at the government after it issued a 30-day halt to all gambling advertisements.

The AGOK is now trying to engage in dialogue with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB). Its end goal is to come to some agreement and structure on how advertising should be handled in the industry and the country.

As reported in the Kenyan outlet, The Star, the AGOK Board said:

“Blanket advertising bans inadvertently penalize compliant tax-paying firms that have invested significantly in responsible gaming, while offshore and illegal operators continue to operate.

“AGOK is actively working on amplifying its nationwide responsible gaming campaign in collaboration with BCLB, psychologists, and media partners.

“We request collaboration in identifying and eliminating Illegal and offshore platforms and gambling dens that target Kenyan consumers.”

Kenya’s government is in the process of trying to reform and regulate the gambling industry in the country. After finally passing the Gambling Control Bill 2023 this year, the rest of the government is now taking harsher actions.

Kenyan watchdog comes to blows with AGOK

The BCLB is the one that has enacted the ban on advertising. Part of the reasoning, outside of curtailing addiction, is intentionally misleading adverts.

BCLB Chairperson, Jane Mwikali, said:

“Some gambling promoters are increasingly mischaracterizing gambling as a legitimate investment opportunity and a shortcut to wealth creation.

“The erroneous depiction occasions adverse socioeconomic consequences, with devastating effects on individuals, families, and the broader community.”

While the ban isn’t going anywhere for the 30 days it seems, a new team has been reportedly established to ensure gambling practices become more responsible across the country.