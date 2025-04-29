Kenyan regulator bans gambling-related advertising for one month

Kenyan regulator, the BCLB, has put a 30-day ban on gambling-related advertising amid rising concerns.

As of April 29, no gambling adverts can be shown in Kenya as the result of a ban sparked by growing concern about gambling across the country. Kenya’s Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB)’s ban includes any kind of adverts related to betting, gaming and lottery competitions. This comes after a warning was levelled against operators by the regulator.

BCLB Chairwoman, Jane Mwikali Makau, noted, as reported by Gambling Insider, that the rapid rise of gambling activities across the country has sparked concern within the organisation about possible gambling-related harm.

Concern around gambling advertising

Notably, Ms Makau also highlighted an increase in intentionally misleading adverts from operators in Kenya, citing that a lack of restrictions on watershed activity, between 5am and 10pm, is leading to exposure of gambling advertisements to those underage. In Kenya, the legal gambling age is 18 years old.

A study from the Gambling Commission shows that exposure to gambling ads at a young age can increase the risk of gambling-related harm later in life, as well as increase risk of addiction.

“This directive applies to all licensed gambling operators and covers all forms of advertisement and promotional activity, including but not limited to; television and radio advertisements; social media platforms and print media (newspapers, magazines, flyers),” said Ms Makau in a statement. “All licensed gambling operators and promoters should implement comprehensive measures to promote responsible gambling practices, as per the licensing and operating conditions issued by BCLB.”

This latest update comes after a similar prohibitive move from the BCLB back in 2022, where it blocked gambling operators from continuing their respective operations during the nation’s presidential election. However, this order was largely ignored by many operators across the country.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0