Kenya watchdog issues ultimatum to broadcasters over gambling content

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has sent a 14-day warning to the country’s media stations to cut down on betting-related broadcasts. According to CAK, limits have apparently been broken by several broadcasters, with the watchdog forced to issue the ultimatum.

The CAK has threatened to take away licenses from those overextending the broadcast of gambling content. According to KDRTV, the body won’t tolerate rule-breaking any further.

Speaking in a press release, the CAK said:

“The Communications Authority is committed to ensuring that broadcasters operate within the confines of their licenses and in accordance with the Programming Code.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in regulatory action, including possible revocation of broadcast licenses.”

Those that go against this will face “full force of the law” from the CAK, with only two weeks to fix broadcasting schedules.

Kenya broadcast watchdog follows country’s crackdown on gambling

The news comes as Kenya is currently experiencing an uptick in gambling culture, as the government attempts to reform the industry. In January, Kenya finally brought in the Gambling Control Bill 2023, intending to bring structure to an industry that has gone mostly unregulated until now.

A large part of the betting culture that has arisen in Kenya is sports betting. According to reports, football – or soccer – is one of the most popular sports to gamble on. The new Control Bill will place a 15% tax on earned revenue from gambling, as well as requiring operators to pay a 200 million Ksh ($1.5 million) deposit to act as security.

The bill took quite some time to come together, as the Kenyan parliament kept refusing changes or additions. This includes a rejection of an additional 15% tax on lotteries, gaming, and prize competitions.

Another rejected idea was to force operators to offer a minimum of 1 Ksh (0.0077 USD), down from 20. This was seen as a potential way to encourage child gambling, so it was turned down.