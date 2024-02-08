Against the Storm has a major update due next month

We tagged Against the Storm as one of the best games of last year that you may not have played with good reason. It is a fantastic town-builder with dark twists and a fiendishly high stress level, as you try to keep things the way you initially planned them in your head.

Anyway, it’s great, it is on Game Pass and you should definitely put Palworld down and go and play it. Do that now.

It’s exciting then here at Readwrite Towers to hear today that it now has a roadmap and has two more updates on the horizon before a big DLC release later this year. This is all good news.

The devs at Eremite have posted on Steam that Update 1.2 is due next month and will include a Production/Consumption trends window which the devs say is, “ The big headline feature of this update is the Production/Consumption Trends window. It will include a 30-minute resource history graph and a 5-minute “latest” interactable graph with an option to select a point on it and check the log of resource operations.”

This will be hugely useful in the game and will be a great QoL addition. As yet Update 1.3 has no new features to announce, these will come later, but after that, we do have a clue as far as what the paid DLC will bring with it and it sounds very cool, bringing with it a new biome and a new species to play with.

With new orders and events to deal with as well, it sounds like we will have to relearn from scratch what works and what doesn’t. It’s going to be an exciting year for Against the Storm fans.

Against the Storm update Roadmap

The posted updates in full are:

Free Update 1.2

Production/Consumption trends window

Blightpost Upgrades

World Events’ unique art

Latin American Spanish localization

Free Update 1.3

To be announced

Paid DLC

New playable species

New biome

New buildings

New events

New perks

New orders

Against the Storm Patch Notes 1.1.6

Alongside the dev update, we also got a new patch for the game today, 1.1.6. Here are the changes that has brought with it.

Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause haulers and hauling carts to get stuck.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some settlement saves to get corrupted.

Fixed a bug where the numbers would sometimes disappear from the need icons in the species menu.

Fixed a bug that caused the Blood Flower spawn animation not to play when the game was paused.

Fixed a bug that allowed a map to be played with both the Ominous Presence modifier and the Flooded Mines modifier.

Settlements started before this hotfix will still have both effects active. The fix will only prevent this from happening in future games.

Fixed a bug that caused the entrance arrow to disappear the second time you clicked on a building.

Fixed a bug where the progress of a standing level would sometimes not update correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused some tooltips to scale incorrectly in the Thai version of the game.

Fixed a bug that allowed production limits to be set as negative numbers.

Fixed a bug where the camera would reset when the options menu was opened.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to have both the Unyielding Corruption Forest Mystery and the Monastery of the Holy Flame modifier in the same game.

Settlements started before this hotfix will still have both effects active. The fix will only prevent this from happening in future games.

Fixed a bug where the camera would sometimes behave strangely when going into tree marker mode while a building was selected.

Fixed a bug where a disabled recipe in the Blight Post would not cause the recipe slot to be greyed out.

Buying an automaton upgrade in a deactivated Geyser Pump will now automatically activate the building.