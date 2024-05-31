Acer launches SpatialLabs Eyes Stero camera for 3D photos

Acer has officially entered the 3D camera market as they launch the SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo which captures photos and video. The content is then viewable within the camera, a VR headset, or in a 3D display.

With the camera, users can stream in 3D on YouTube and other platforms too, along with being able to make 3D calls on Google Meet, Zoom, and Teams.

While the Taiwanese electronics brand is predominantly known for its laptop and PC offerings, they’ve been in the 3D market for some time with stereoscopic displays in external laptops and monitors.

“The SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera completes Acer’s stereoscopic 3D portfolio, providing solutions from content capturing and creation, to display and interaction,” said Jerry Kao, COO of Acer Inc, in a company press release.

“We hope to empower users to capture the world around them in stunning stereoscopic 3D through the new camera and we’re excited to see the possibilities and the amazing content they will be able to create and share.”

The price tag is high at $549, but the firm say the product is aimed at photographers. The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera will be available in the third quarter of the year in North America.

Features of Acer’s new SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera

The camera features 8 megapixels per eye resolution, has a built-in selfie mirror, and a weatherproof exterior.

The team behind the design calls it ‘pocket-sized’ and says it’s a “great companion for capturing moments in daily life.”

There’s a manual mode for those professionals who like to adjust ISO, white balance, and shutter speed settings. It comes with auto and touch focus capabilities too which have been enhanced with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The 3D video chatting abilities will be done so through the SpatialLabs video call widget and 3D streaming via Acer SpatialLabs Player 3.0.

Along with the camera announcement, Acer has said the SpatialLabs Model Viewer Pro application is set to be launched too.

This is designed to be a 3D content workflow, with features tailored for commercial usability.

Featured Image: Via Acer press release